Lusambo demolishes illegal structures on Munali land

A COMBINED team of Zambia Police and Lusaka City Council officers led by Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo yesterday demolished over 10 houses built on Munali Secondary School land.

According to Evaristo Lungu, a bricklayer hired from Ndola to construct one of the houses, police stormed the premises before midnight and detained everyone found sleeping at one of the houses, before graders proceeded to raze the structures.

He said Lusambo led the team during the demolition exercise.

“Around 23:00 hours we just saw the police inside the house and they started commanding us to leave the building; ‘Out! Out!’ I asked them on whether they could allow us to pack our things but they cared less. Before we came out, they had started demolishing the building,” he said.

“There were a number of police officers, we were picked but we pleaded with them that we are from Ndola, and if we were taken somewhere, we will lose our instruments. That is when the minister Lusambo intervened and allowed us to remain but they teargassed us. I saw Bowman. Even if it was in the night, he had put on glasses. I knew him that he is the minister.”

Lungu said after the exercise, he phoned the owner of the razed house who came to the scene.