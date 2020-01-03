PF has delivered 5.4m Zambian children into poverty – ZCEA

THE Zambia Civic Education Association says the PF government has signed, sealed and delivered 5.4 million children in Zambia into vicious cycles of poverty manifested by childhoods of chronic hunger.

In her review of 2019, ZCEA executive director Judith Mulenga said in terms of obligations of respecting, protecting and fulfilling human rights the government of President Edgar Lungu does not believe that human rights are real but believe that human rights only exist because the UN and civil society talk about them.

“That is why despite pronouncing austerity measures in 2019 there were no corresponding policy nor budget pronouncements to cushion the impact of the austerity measures on approximately 60 per cent of children living in poor households, 45 per cent of them living in extreme poverty,” she said.

“Clearly this PF government’s moral compass is pointed in the wrong direction. They declare austerity measures only for the poor without they themselves living through their own pronounced measures. What sort of selfish irresponsible leaders are these who expect their subjects to starve while they eat to the full on the sweat of the same people they are making to suffer? What kind of Christians are these who have no conscience as they eat to the full and live lives of princes and princesses while the only qualification they have to live like that is that they hoodwinked people into voting for them so that they eat amasuku pamitwe yabantu?”

Mulenga said during the PF’s rule, Zambia has become the fifth hungriest nation in the whole world.

She said based on the Gini Coefficient Index, during PF’s rule Zambia’s inequality has widened to earn a slot among the 10th most unequal countries in the world.

Mulenga said according to the African Child Policy Forum’s child friendliness index, during PF’s rule Zambia is now among the ‘least child friendly’ African nations ranking 48 out of 52 when in 2008 Zambia was ranked number 27 among the ‘fairly child friendly’ African nations.

She said the child friendliness index tool measures the adequacy of the national legal and policy framework enacted to provide full protection to children; juvenile justice system; national budgetary allocations to programmes that improve realisation of children’s rights; nutritional status of children; access to health services and education among other indicators.

Mulenga said in terms of the legal and policy framework since 2006 Zambia has been in the process of ‘comprehensively reviewing its child related laws’ to bring them in line with the international and regional child rights framework to which Zambia is a state party since December 1991 and December 2008 respectively.

She said to date the Child Code Bill was an elusive document meanwhile during the same period numerous bills that mostly favour the hegemony of the PF has been enacted into law.

Mulenga noted that several child-related calendar days were commemorated annually, the key ones being International Day against Child Labour, the Day of the African Child and International Universal Children’s Day.

She, however, said under the PF government these days come and go without any policy pronouncements.

“International Day against Child Labour and the Day of the African Child fall very close together with the former falling on the 12th and the latter on the 16th of June but each year passes without a word from the top leadership. At least during the MMD rule we used to hear serious policy pronouncements on such days including the need to review all laws pertaining to children came from such calendar events,” she said. “Last year the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child in its Day of the African Child Concept Note broadened the definition of humanitarian crisis to include not only open conflict, forced displacement or drought but also lack of good sanitation and clean safe water and chronic inadequate standard of living. By that definition alone more than five million children in Zambia spend their childhood in perpetual humanitarian crisis. With mealie meal the staple food of Zambia costing more than K120 it is a gross understatement to state that millions of households in Zambia can now only afford one meal a day and usually nutritionally unbalanced meals resulting in stunted growth at 35 per cent which in turn results in poor learning outcomes. PF need to be reminded that KK’s tenure of office became untenable after the 1989 food riots.”

Mulenga said it was an undeniable fact that the right to education enables other rights.

“But in 2017 the Programme for International Student Assessment revealed that in Zambia only five per cent of 15 years old students, grade 7 or above, could read and only two per cent of them could add, subtract, divide and multiply. The study is in the public domain but has any government official spoken to the findings? I stand to be corrected. Why do they not care when they know that every developed country has developed through educating its people?” she asked.

“They do not care because they want to keep the Zambians in perpetual poverty so as they can manipulate them at will to keep themselves in power. The few political leaders in power use their power loaned to them by Zambians to amass and extract wealth by virtue of their political positions, please refer to the 2019 Financial Intelligence Centre’s report, and then they use the same wealth extracted through their political power to buy votes to stay in power and the vicious cycle continuous.”

Mulenga said unlike the obnoxious PF media directorate would like Zambians to believe that because of the so-called many schools that have been built by the PF government more and more children are accessing education, access to education had dropped from 94 per cent in 2015 to 84 per cent in 2019.

Mulenga said there were 800,000 children who are supposed to be in school and were not.

She said more than two million children would not access early childhood education because the PF government had not built specific Early Childhood Centres except for the annexes built with support of UNICEF, Child Fund and Save the Children International.

Mulenga said in the 2020 budget, the PF government has allocated only K10.9 million to early childhood when only 700,000 children are accessing early childhood education out of two million children between the ages of three to six years that are supposed to be accessing it.

She said it was no brainer that the escalating poverty levels in the nation had exacerbated the levels of child abuse, child neglect, child exploitation and violence against children.

Mulenga said physical and sexual violence, teenage pregnancies, early or child marriages and child labour were on the increase.

“Therefore, it is an undeniable fact that this PF government has failed its parens patriae role- the doctrine of ‘parent of the nation’ imposed on political authority to protect persons in need of protection. 2019 was grim for children and it looks like 2020 will be even grimmer unless this government develops serious allergy to irresponsible insatiable borrowing for unsustainable development, un-normalise massive corruption, sell the presidential Gulf stream jet, reduce fuel and electricity costs and own up to the ineptitude that has devalued the lives of millions of Zambian children,” said Mulenga./LM