RUSIKE JOINS ZESCO UNITED

ZESCO United Football Club has signed Zimbabwean international midfielder, Tafadzwa Paul Rusike, on a two-year contract.

Zesco United chief executive officer Richard Mulenga disclosed that the club reached an agreement with the player this month.

“It is with great excitement that we announce the signing of Tafadzwa Rusike on a two-year contract. Rusike is a quality player whom we expect to add great value to Zesco United Football Club,” Mulenga said.

Rusike is expected to join the club this month subject to medical examinations.

And Rusike said he is excited to join the FAZ/MTN Super league champions.

“I am delighted to join this great football club and looking forward to wining trophies with them. Zesco United is a fantastic club which has dominated the Zambian league for some time now and they are one of the big teams in Africa. As such, I am happy to join them.”

Rusike becomes the second player Zesco United has signed after landing Congolese prolific striker Chris Mugalu on a two-year contract.

Before signing with Zesco, Rusike was with Zanaco.