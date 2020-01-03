Zambian dies in Gaborone accident

A ZAMBIAN has died in a road accident in Botswana.

Kasabo Kalusa, first secretary – press and public relations – at Zambia’s High Commission, said

Mambo Mumbuluma, a prominent Gaborone-based Zambian businessman, died in the early hours of Friday after the Mercedes Benz he was driving lost control and hit into the Mass Media traffic circle in the capital city.

Kalusa said Mumbuluma is believed to have been returning from a business trip in Mafikeng, South Africa.

Mwansa Kapeya, Zambia’s High Commissioner to Botswana, said the Zambian Mission received the news of Mumbuluma’s death with shock and sadness.

High Commissioner Kapeya said Mumbuluma had been a dependable and vibrant citizen who participated in efforts to build a strong and united Zambian community in Gaborone.

High Commissioner Kapeya wished the bereaved family God’s comfort and providence during this difficult and trying moment.