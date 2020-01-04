Listen to the people, Mambo urges PF leaders

CHIKONDI Foundation president John Mambo expects PF leaders not to continue being stubborn but to listen and embrace every citizen for the good of the nation.

Bishop Mambo says 2019 was a tough year for Zambians due to the many challenges they encountered.

He noted that drought and corruption had been the major setback for the country.

Bishop Mambo said there was need for leaders to put Zambia first.

He said it was his prayer to see a peaceful Zambia as the country prepares for 2021 general elections.

Bishop Mambo said Zambians must confess their sins and humble themselves for the good of the country.

“2019 had been a very difficult year for well-meaning Zambians for one simple reason; we made everything to be political and yet God was showing us something,” he said. “This year we are experiencing some portion of rains in different areas. It is never too late. If we humble ourselves, confess our sins which are many…Part of the sin is this name-calling, insults, loss of respect to the elderly and also the breaking of the rule of law, which is escalating because the government of the day has made it to be the order of the day.”

Bishop Mambo said in 2019, he saw pure disregard of the Constitutional Court ruling over ministers who illegally stayed in the office to pay back.

“The court interpreted the Constitution correctly but they [ministers] have refused to pay the monies. In short they are merely saying our judiciary has two faces because if those ministers were not that powerful, today it would not have been the same language,” he said.

“The same judiciary, us the people of Zambia, we have been very disappointed. Especially over the constitution bill where Chapter One and Law Association of Zambia went to court to petition [the Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019]. You cannot amend any part of the Constitution without seeking the mandate of the people. They found a technical language to use, just to fool Zambians. Zambians are watching.”

Bishop Mambo said Zambians have witnessed massive corruption which has not been prosecuted by institutions mandated to do so, while corrupt individuals were being celebrated.

He said in 2020, mistakes must be corrected by those who are making them for the country to survive an economic meltdown.

“Instead of stopping stealing and apologising, our economy is being eaten because of the corrupt leaders – it has been business as usual. People like Kaizar Zulu, they were the stars of Zambia in 2019. Until some of us voiced out that why should our brother repeat the mistakes without being disciplined,” he said.

Bishop Mambo warned the PF government to cautiously use power and improve the lives of citizens.

He said leaders should not get drunk with power but do the right things for the people.