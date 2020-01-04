LUNGU OUT OF IDEAS…it’s time for early elections to save country from destruction – Sejani

ACKSON Sejani says President Edgar Lungu must earn votes on merit and not voted for because he can dance chikokoshi.

The former local government minister notes that of all gimmicks that President Lungu has tried: “in his desperate attempt to stay politically afloat, this one of salary cuts is the cheapest of them all.”

Sejani says Zambians must ask the President as to who will keep the savings from the announced salary cuts.

According to an announcement made at State House on Friday by President Lungu’s press aide Isaac Chipampe, public officers in the highest salary brackets would have their salary cut by 20 per cent, while those in the middle would have theirs cut by 15 per cent and those in the lower group by 10 per cent.

The President believes the cutting down of his salary and other highly paid public officers in the government and quasi government institutions would cushion the impact on Zambians, arising from the increase in fuel prices and electricity tariffs.

In his analysis of President Lungu’s ‘economic recovery strategy’, Sejani explained that the President had exposed himself as a man in panic mode who had no clue on what to do.

He added that move had also exposed the President as: “a confused leader who has run out of ideas.”

“In his calculation, he wants Zambians to believe that he is genuinely concerned about the cost of government. Remember that the same head of Mr Lungu is the one that is pushing Bill 10 which has serious ramifications on government expenditure!” Sejani told The Mast. “A vote has consequences and should not be given lightly just because he can dance chikokoshi; you end up regretting. Here we are in the middle of fuel and electricity price hikes arising out of economic mismanagement. In what way will the so-called salary cuts cushion the impact of fuel and electricity price hikes?”

He said Bill No 10, which President Lungu and others of like mind are dangling, was born out of a very expensive process due to its unpopularity.

“This Bill continues to gobble national resources spent on its promoters. This Bill will bankrupt Zambia if it becomes law. However, our ‘humble’ President wants us to believe that he is worried about government expenditure and hence the salary cuts,” Sejani said.

“Zambians are able to see through this cheap gimmick. Even a child is able to see through this. We are no longer the class of 2016 and therefore able to read the cheap intentions of this government. Apa wailasha (you’ve hit a snag on this one)!”

He noted that President Lungu, with his choreographed humility, was also too confused to remember his law lessons because: “the action he has taken may have legal implications.”

“Remember, too, that this is the same head that misled ministers to illegally stay in office and get paid! The humbleness of our leader is beginning to cost us dearly in legal and economic terms,” he lamented. “This is the reason many are beginning to think that the country’s problems are so formidable and complex that they require a leader with a few more qualifications than mere humbleness. Look at the dividends of a humble leadership; not very encouraging!”

Sejani further indicated that Zambians ought to “ask Mr Lungu as to who will keep the savings from this salary cut.”

He feared that if the alleged dedications would go to the national treasury, then such monies would also disappear like other funds before it.

“Remember the fuel and mealie meal subsidies; where are they? The national treasury is the joint bank account for many PF ministers, each having an ATM card to withdraw any time they wish to,” he said. “That is why they have primitively accumulated so much illicit wealth from graft. The Auditor General is now tired of reporting it!”

Sejani said President Lungu’s thought process must worry Zambians because it is riddled with contradictions.

“On one hand you are pushing Bill 10 while on the other you are pretending to be concerned about high government expenditure! Such confusion is a danger to the continued survival of Zambia as a nation,” said Sejani. “We must take stock to determine where we are today and where we are likely to be by 2021 under this leadership. The prospects are frightening, to say the least. It is time to demand early elections to save the country from further decay and destruction.”