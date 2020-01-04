Lusaka couple in court over forged PF contracts

A COUPLE has been taken to court for allegedly forging a contract for supply of Patriotic Front regalia valued more than K3 million purporting it was issued by the Ministry of Transport, Works, Supply and Communications when in fact not.

Webster Shamuyombwe, 52, and his wife, Besnart Tembo, 37, business executives of New Kasama in Lusaka, are also facing charges of uttering a false document, obtaining money by false pretenses and money laundering.

The two pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against them before chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale.

Allegations in count one are that between May, 2015 and December 31, 2015, Shamuyombwe and Tembo, with intent to deceive or defraud, forged a then Ministry of Transport, Works, Supply and Communication contract for the supply of PF caps to the ministry valued at K1,400,000, purporting to show that it was a genuine contract when in fact not.

In the second count, it is alleged that Shamuyombwe and Tembo between the same dates knowingly and fraudulently uttered a forged Ministry of Transport Works, Supply and Communication contract for the supply of PF caps to the said ministry valued at K1,400,000.00 to Mohammed Ahmed of Sanan Trading Limited.

It is alleged in the third count that the pair between May 2015 and December 31, 2015, with intent to deceive or defraud, forged a Ministry of Works and Supply contract for the supply of PF t-shirts to the same ministry valued at K350,000 purporting to show that it was a genuine contract when in fact not.

In the Fourth count Shamuyombwe and Tembo between May 2015 and December 31, 2015 knowingly and fraudulently uttered a forged Ministry of Works and Supply contract for the supply of PF t-shirts to the Ministry valued at K350, 000 to Mohammed Ahmed of Sanan Trading Limited.

Allegations in count five are that on the same dates, the couple with intent to deceive or defraud, forged a general receipt number C21180094 purporting to show that it was a genuine receipt when in fact not.

It is further alleged in the sixth count that between the same dates, the couple knowingly and fraudulently uttered the forged contract to Sanan Trading Limited.

Shamuyombwe and Tembo between May and December 2015, with intent to defraud, allegedly obtained money amounting to K275,600 from Ahmed by falsely pretending that Sanan Trading Limited had been awarded a contract for the Supply of PF Caps and T-shirts when in fact not.

In last count the pair between May and December 2015 accused of engaging directly or indirectly in a transaction that involved K275,600 money suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Trial commences January 31, 2020.