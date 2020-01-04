Zambians in no mood for cheap publicity stunts by ministers – Msoni

ALL People’s Congress president Nason Msoni says Zambians are in no mood for cheap publicity stunts or points scoring exercises.

Msoni said the social and economic circumstances were absolutely tough for the overwhelming majority of the people and were in no mood for such shortchanged adhoc populist politics that are merely designed to earn publicity.

“There is absolutely no need for individual ministers to be bragging and coming out in the open and volunteering for a pay cut. If indeed it is a presidential directive whether flawed or illegal as was earlier stated, then there should absolutely be no need for a points scoring sideshow by individual ministers going public about volunteering for a pay cut,” he stated on his Facebook page.

“We think that this embarrassing exercise in essence amounts to hypocrisy of the highest order. What is even more surprising and perplexing perhaps is that these same ministers volunteering for a pay cut have in fact defied a legitimate court order with impunity to pay back monies earned illegally whilst in office during the dissolution of Parliament.”

He said if the catchword was volunteering for a pay cut then the dismissal of information and broadcasting permanent secretary Chanda Kasolo should then be deemed to have been done in bad faith under the circumstances.

“Our unsolicited counsel to those parading themselves and coming forward to give instructions publicly for a pay cut is that they should first meet their outstanding legal obligations through the settling and paying back the monies they received illegally after the dissolution of Parliament in 2016. Needless for me to state that Zambians are in no mood for cheap publicity stunts or points scoring exercises. The social and economic circumstances are absolutely tough for the overwhelming majority of our people and they’re in no mood for such shortchanged adhoc populist politics that are merely designed to earn publicity,” stated Msoni.

“The suffering is real and painful for the majority of our people and we expect to see predictable revenue going into the treasury than this bizarre circus playing out. We expect President Lungu to demonstrate leadership on the judgment handed down by the courts to his former and current serving ministers to be respected. To refuse to honour and respect a court order clearly amount to encouraging lawlessness and in essence is a fundamental breach of his oath of office he took and swore to protect and defend the Constitution.”