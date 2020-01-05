Let’s not allow PF senior wigs, including Lungu to stash money in foreign accounts – Akafumba

PLEASE be on alert, let’s not allow any PF senior wigs, including President Edgar Lungu, to stash money in foreign accounts, says NDC vice-president Josephs Akafumba.

In an interview, Akafumba said with the current signs that the PF would lose next year, ministers would start plundering national resources massively.

“I appeal to the DEC and financial institutions to be on high alert because the PF big wigs, including their head, Mr Lungu, will be on rampage plundering our resources for their personal gains. We need be on guard and stop or take stock of any such records for future use. I say so because dictators turn to looting when they see that their end is eminent,” he said.

“We need to preserve our hard earned financial and natural resources for the benefit of our children and posterity,” Akafumba said.

The former justice permanent secretary said dictators become more ruthless when they are about to exit.

Akafumba said Zambians would be told so much propaganda stories for appeasement.

“Don’t listen to fake PF promises, they will abuse the national broadcaster, ZNBC, and the two national papers [Daily Mail and Times of Zambia] to write and air what they want us to listen to,” he said.

Akafumba added that the NDC, under Chishimba Kambwili, would restore order and sanity in Zambia’s politics.

He said Kambwili means well and urged Zambians to embrace and accept him and the NDC.

“I don’t see PF getting what they got in 2016 and we will be waiting for that moment,” said Akafumba.