Magande offers to help govt turn ailing economy around

FORMER finance minister Ng’andu Magande says the recent increase in fuel prices and electricity tariffs will negatively affect businesses.

And Magande says he is ready, if approached, to give advice to the government on how they can turn around the country’s economic fortunes.

In an interview, Magande, a former minister of finance during Levy Mwanawasa’s government, said a chain effect would affect all businesses owing to the impact of the hikes in fuel prices and electricity tariffs.

“We have very simple words to describe things like that, one of them is simply to say it will negatively impact the business because both fuel and electricity, those are inputs into the production process as businesses,” Magande said.

“So if the cost of electricity has gone up, those bakeries will increase the price of bread and there will be fewer people eating bread and there will be less market for wheat producers. These are very important imperatives in the market which will obviously affect the economy.”

He wondered why Zesco was not profitable and he also questioned the depreciation of the local currency.

“I heard they want to make Zesco profitable but then what is making Zesco loss making? I don’t know.… Why is it that we need more kwacha to buy more dollars? So there must be some more difficulties in the economy which are making kwacha buy less dollars,” he said.

“These two [hikes] will negatively affect the business, not just the economy but business as well in the short term, medium term and the long term. Whatever kind of business, these will have an impact on it and that is the only thing we are clear of.”

Magande further said he was willing help advise on the economic recovery if called upon.

“Nobody has asked me to say anything in government…. If you ask me, what I can advise the government on, I would not tell you anything but if the minister called on me, it would mean he has realised that he needs to tap into the other people who are interested in what is happening and I am one of those Zambians who are interested in what is happening, so I would gladly go there and advise,” said Magande, who was minister at the time Zambia qualified for Highly Indebted Poor Countries initiative under which it qualified to debt write-off.

Out of US$7bn the MMD inherited from the UNIP government, after debt forgiveness, only less than a billion dollars remained outstanding. By the time the MMD was leaving government in 2011, total external debt was about US$2bn but has now erupted to well over US$10bn, with the IMF warning that the country is “at high risk of debt distress”.