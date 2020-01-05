MMD a more sober ruling party than we are seeing now, says Nzamane

SENIOR Chief Nzamane of the Ngoni people in Chipata says MMD was a more sober ruling party than what Zambians are seeing now.

Meanwhile, Raphael Nakacinda says Pastor Nevers Mumba who has brought confusion in MMD will be finished.

And Nakacinda says there is no sense in those MMD members who are contemplating to form a new political party.

Speaking when Nakacinda and others paid a courtesy call on him, chief Nzamane hoped the MMD would solve the intra party problems within a short period of time ahead of the 2021 general elections.

“My response (to what you have explained) will be very short as we realise, like you have already rightly said, that these issues are still in court and you are still fighting amongst yourselves who are claiming to be who they are and what…so I would like to encourage you to sort out your problems because we are going to a general election very shortly in the next few months. I hope you would put your house in order, by then and possibly put the leader in place, I don’t think you have a leader in place right now. I don’t know when you are holding this convention because you need to have someone, you need to have a president. I know it is entirely up to the convention for MMD to come up with a leader but it (MMD) was a more sober party than we are seeing now,” he said.

Chief Nzamane also encouraged the MMD to keep the grassroots intact because as soon as they leave them they would go elsewhere.

He also recalled that the MMD helped PF to win elections in 2015 in Eastern Province.

He also asked Nakacinda whether the former ruling party was still working with PF.

Chief Nzamane said people do not know whether MMD wants to go it alone all still wants to work with PF in 2021.

“Zambia is a big country, you need to go round the entire country and get the consensus from the people whether you can possibly compete in an election…. I don’t want to go too much into the politics…I don’t want to be quoted neither, I have had a lot of fights with politics…” he said.

Chief Nzamane said he was not siding with anyone but that he just wanted be in the know about what was going on in MMD.

“I think you have heard my views about this sober party, my only worry is how long is the court proceeding going to take? Won’t things still stay in the limbo where we are? Our economy is still bad and people are suffering, that’s my big worry! How fast are you going to reorganise yourselves so that you can amass the support of the people who are suffering now, that’s my worry and this should be the worry of everybody else in here,” he said.

And Nakacinda, who earlier explained what was obtaining in MMD, said the MMD’s working relationship with PF was arrived at at the convention, which the High Court declared illegal.

He said that the decision to work with the PF could only be revisited at the convention.

He said the call for a convention was not a cause to fight an individual but for the existence of the institution.

“Like you have put it, MMD is a sober party, leaders are always conscious due to the fact that they know that they are countable to MMD, the arrogance emerges when they feel they are titled to hold these positions and we don’t want this in MMD,” Nakacinda said.

Meanwhile, Nakacinda told his followers that MMD cannot be allowed to die because of a minor setback.

Addressing MMD members at St Atanazio Catholic Church hall in Chipata on Friday, Nakacinda, the nominated member of parliament, who has refused to surrender to Nevers Mumba’s who the High Court declared the rightful leader of MMD, said without the former ruling party, there could be no democracy.

“We brought development in Zambia, we built roads and many other developments and the PF is just adding on what we started. We removed one party state under UNIP. I have just come to strengthen you, this is the party which does not fear. In 1990, there was no fear, even today in 2020, you will still have no fear,” he said.

Nakacinda said they would deal with the pastor who has brought confusion in MMD.

“Baja abusa amene abweletsa musokonezo mu MMD tizasilizana nao (that pastor who is bringing confusion in MMD, we are going to deal with him),” he said before bursting into a song.

Nakacinda said the November 5, 2019 judgment that declared Mumba the leader of MMD was not a good one.

“MMD goes to the convention every five years and when you put people in offices, they only stay there for five years. After five [years] you go back to the convention, now starting from 2016 when time came to the convention, the pastor refused to go to the convention…” he said.

Nakacinda said when Pastor Mumba contested elections in 2016, he only got 14,000 votes countrywide.

“The votes that can come from a ward can be more than what he got the entire country. This is what he is fearing because he can be asked at the convention. I know that you will ask Mumba ‘that you want to be president but where can the 14,000 votes take us?’ This is the question he is fearing to answer at the convention. But I want to promise him that he is going to answer that question one day. He has to come and answer and account to the members of MMD, how he can reduce a party which was winning with millions of votes to less than 14 000 votes,” he said.

Nakacinda assured the members that they were the owners of the party and that they should not allow those from Lusaka to destroy the party.

He informed the people that whatever happened would be corrected because the party had already appealed against the November 5, 2019 judgment.

Nakacinda said the answer to the MMD leadership crisis was to go to the convention.

He said any leader in MMD could only come through a convention because the court could not impose a president.

He insisted that Mumba’s mandate expired in 2016.

Nakacinda said they would do everything possible to hold a convention and Mumba was also invited.

He also said there was no sense in those MMD members who were contemplating to form a new political party.

Felix Mutati, who led a faction where Nakacinda was national secretary, has decided to take another route, consulting on a possibility of forming his own party.

But Nakacinda said those who want to start a new political party had their democratic right but that they should leave MMD alone.

“Let them stop destabilising MMD structures, MMD structures and MMD members are not for sale. You are not like fritters or shoes. So leave those who want to start a political party, leave them alone. We have seen in the past that political parties that start in this manner didn’t go anywhere. Do you remember FDD, it started because people where bitter with third term, where is FDD? Didn’t it go under? There was also ZRP which came from MMD, where did it go? Nowhere. There are a lot of political parties that came from MMD but didn’t go anywhere. Even this PF, they became strong because our former president Chiluba backed them otherwise even PF it would have gone under in 2001,” he said.

Nakacinda said this time they would not allow people bent on destroying the MMD.

He said MMD was still intact in Eastern Province.

Nakacinda said if MMD goes under then there would be no democracy.

“These political parties that you have, have you ever heard that the UPND is going for a convention? Them they already chose, this Tonga is the president and if he dies in office like what they did in 2005, they will replace him with another Tonga. Is this a party, as if it’s for one tribe? MMD is for all tribes,” he said.

Nakacinda asked for forgiveness for bringing Dr Mumba and assured the members that he was ready to solve the sin that he committed.

“Even our colleagues who are in government that PF, they only went to the convention in 2010 or 2011 next they went to the convention in 2015 but you can see that they are still learning politics and democracy. The party which is the mother of democracy is MMD and that’s why it should not die. I am committed as national secretary with my colleagues to ensure that the right thing is done in MMD. Others are saying I was nominated and I am fighting this battle because I want to maintain my position in Parliament, that is not true. Even when I was going to Parliament, I asked them that they should not give me another signature but that of MMD,” he said.

Nakacinda claimed the UPND and other political parties were celebrating that they would get MMD structures owing to the confusion which was in MMD.

When asked by journalists whether he wanted to take up party presidency at the convention, Nakacinda said the worst mistake that anybody could make was to pursue a cause that was crowded with personal interest or agenda.

“I am not advancing this cause on behalf of the MMD members because I have an ambition. Even for me to become national secretary is because of the service I rendered to the party and I continue to render, this is what caused the members to vote for me. We are advocating to make sure that the rights of the members are respected, protected and defended,” he said.

In his vote of thanks Godfrey Mapili, who is Lundazi district MMD chairperson, said people were crying for MMD because during its reign, there was no hunger and people had money.

Mapili said people in villages still want MMD.

He said forming a new political party could not make any sense.

Mapili said Mumba could not take MMD anywhere but that the answer lies in the holding a convention.

Nakacinda was accompanied by former minister Guston Sichilima, Chishala Chilufya, Dauzen Tembo and other senior party members.