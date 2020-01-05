My commentaries are motivated by love, not rewards – Sishuwa

ACADEMICIAN Sishuwa Sishuwa says he has a right to participate in the governance processes of the country.

He says those who see ideas with partisan eyes are a pitiable lot.

“In our circumstances, ignorance, fear, blind loyalty, patronage, violence, tribe, region, religion, fanaticism and plain insanity are the mixture from which the glue that holds such organisations are manufactured,” Dr Sishuwa said.

He told The Mast yesterday that he had the right to participate in the governance processes of the country without the need for him to belong to any political party or to support any politician.

“My commentaries on public issues are motivated by compassion and love for fellow human beings, not rewards, ambition or personal needs. Values, honour and convictions have their place in my heart, in my life. But I understand and sympathise with those who fail to point out the weaknesses in my ideas and who instead resort to attacking me personally,” said Dr Sishuwa.

“Imagine you are PF. You are unemployed. There are seven of you in a two bedroomed small house. The one with a job is a government employee who has not been paid his December salary. There is no electricity in the house. Even the hot season flies long stopped visiting your home because whenever some food is available, nothing is wasted. There is permanent tension and violence is always threatening to break out all the time in your household because of the palpable frustrations and stresses social suffering exacts on anyone. You live in Lilanda. All your neighbours suffer the same miseries. Now, picture yourself rationally manufacturing some decent, reasonable and persuasive response to the article and response by Sishuwa. You will be frustrated, confused and inevitably very angry. You may decide to just suffer your humiliation quietly. But because you cannot insult your party boss, you can only insult and badmouth Sishuwa. You are actually perhaps suffering from “cognitive dissonance” – the facts are so bright you have a challenge holding on to your loyalty and support for your party. You can only lash out angrily.”