PF PLAN TO BRING BACK KAMBWILI…we’re contemplating having a roundtable meeting with him – GBM

WE are contemplating having a roundtable meeting with Chishimba Kambwili in line with the PF policy yakubwesha abantu abaile, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has disclosed.

But Kambwili, the National Democratic Congress president, says ‘we’ll cross the bridge when we get there’.

The PF has been making efforts to bring back Kambwili who they expelled over a year ago following his presidential ambitions to bolster its waning fortunes.

There is a realisation among PF members that Kambwili would decimate the ruling party’s chances of winning and the only realistic way to stop his momentum, especially on the Copperbelt, was to bring him back to the fold.

PF insiders have told the Mast that President Lungu has taken bringing Kambwili ‘personal’ and had tasked Mwamba aka GBM and former finance minister Alexander Chikwanda to bring him and others back to the ruling party.

The sources also said GBM was told by a senior chief to bring back his friends to PF now that he had returned to PF from the UPND.

The sources said Mwamba has since approached Kambwili but the former information minister did “not seem willing”.

In an interview yesterday, Mwamba confirmed that “We have been talking with Kambwili on phone but we haven’t finally discussed about anything”.

Mwamba disclosed that he has been tasked to reconcile all PF members that left like him.

Mwamba, who ditched the ruling party to join UPND but returned to the ruling party, said the PF would like to work with Kambwili hence would be meeting him to chart the way forward.

“In PF policy yesu from the President yakubwesha abantu abaile and for example ine nalile but nimbwela (I went but I am now back in PF),” Mwamba said.

“I have been welcomed by the bigger family of PF which I think is encouraging and ba Kambwili nabobene is no exception, why can’t he come back? We would like to work with him; we would like to work with honourable Kalaba nabonsefye abaile. In fact, ecipopwe ba President batupele, kucita reconcile abantu ne calo.”

Mwamba added that if the divisions continue in PF it would mean the party would have failed thus making it difficult to govern.

“Charity begins at home, nga muli ama divisions it means we have failed, especially ama founding members…nomba ninshi tukasunga shani icalo? Ba President besu bakasunga shani icalo (now how will be keep the nation? How will the President lead the nation?) So the truth of the matter is that ifwe we are embracing everybody, we have extended an olive branch to everybody who left and want to join us even from the UPND, they are most welcome and will be embraced just the way they have embraced me,” Mwamba said.

Further, Mwamba said PF members would welcome Kambwili and other former members who would return just like they embraced him.

“Starting from the President to the lowest organ embraced me, that is sign that whoever wants to come, even my brother Kambwili, Kalaba will be embraced. We have been talking on the phone but we have not finally discussed about anything…you know Kambwili being a friend of mine, not because we are in politics, you know that I can talk to him. I haven’t had the chance to talk to him about ifyo fine but we are contemplating having a roundtable meeting with him, there is no harm in that and we are doing it to everyone, even brother HH if he wants to join PF, he is more than welcome, we shall welcome him,” he said.

But Kambwili said he has not been spoken to over the planned meeting but would “cross the bridge when we get there”.

Kambwili said as it stands, he was President of the National Democratic Congress.

“I have not been approached, so how do I start answering to that kind of a proposal which I don’t know about? I do not know about that proposal, I am still president of the national Democratic Congress,” Kambwili said.

“I they came…[laughs] I can’t talk about it because we will cross the bridge when we get there. I have told you that I am the president of the National Democratic Congress and I am running my party and I am happy where I am.”