Senior Chief Nseful dethrones chief Kakumbi over ‘horrible’ acts

SENIOR Chief Nsefu of the Kunda people in Mambwe district has dethroned chief Kakumbi for alleged insubordination, violence and arson, among other reason.

According to the letter addressed to chief Kakumbi dated December 28, 2019, Senior Chief Nsefu stated that from the time the dethroned chief was installed, the Kunda Royal Establishment has sorted out more than fifty cases involving him, some of which are horrible.

“Just to remind you, among other cases are setting ablaze the women shelter and benches at Kakumbi old palace turn off, which you were charged eight goats; torturing your own subjects by denying them consent letters to electrify their homes totally ignoring the Rural Electrification Programme being promoted by the government of Zambia. Among other cases, you have been refusing to give consent to land to fellow Zambians for shops, guesthouses and tourism facilities which were to be considered as development by yourself in your area,” Nsefu said.

“We need to empower citizens with land to develop the nation at large even as advised by the current government.”

Nsefu said chief Kakumbi refused to give land to the local authority for a modern market, filling station and fire station.

“With your own powers, you have been demolishing houses, other structures of non-Kunda tribes and even chased them away, causing them to go back to their tribes and chiefdoms ignoring the One Zambia, One Nation motto for safeguarding your selfish and greedy behaviour. I have tried with other chiefs to help you live in harmony with your subjects but you have totally failed to do so. Your bad behaviour is even worse towards your blood sisters where you cannot mix, share and talk to them. Villages have been destroyed, people have been chased and land has been sold exorbitantly through corruption, this also involves business land where it has been sold to a tune that a poor Zambian cannot afford hence, denying the right to their land,” he stated.

Nsefu said the Catholic Church paid K20,000 for land to the council but chief Kakumbi refused to give the church a consent letter.

He stated that recently, chiefs in the area resolved issues that almost went to the High Court, which was going to embarrass all Kunda chiefs.

Nsefu said at one point, in his presence and that of other chiefs, Kakumbi threatened violence and that he was charged four cattle which he has failed to honour.

He said that it was then that he was given the last warning.

“I have, therefore, removed you as chief Kakumbi from my Kunda land. You are no longer a chief. Therefore, use your name, John Kunda Kapepa. Your time was horrible to my people and other tribes. Therefore, you are immediately directed to surrender instruments of power through the Royal Kunda Establishment particularly through chief Malama, chief Jumbe, chief Mnkhanya and chief Msoro. I am appointing someone to act as chief Kakumbi and your family will be requested at a later stage for the installation of a new chief Kakumbi (your family tree will give me a name of their choice),” he stated.

The letter was also copied to the Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs, House of Chiefs, Eastern Province minister, Eastern Province Permanent Secretary, Eastern Province police commissioner, Mambwe district commissioner, Mambwe council secretary and the Kunda Royal Establishment.