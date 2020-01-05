Tribal politics, bitterness should remain in 2019, says Chihana

AS we have entered 2020, we don’t want to see acts of violence, tribal, ethnic or religious divisions and arresting of opposition leaders based on false accusations, says Bishop Simon Chihana.

The president of the International Fellowship of Christian Churches (IFCC) noted that Zambia’s founding fathers, under the leadership of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, never handed over the governance of the nation to the Fredrick Chiluba regime on tribal, religious or ethnic grounds.

The clergyman, who has been critical of political violence that characterised the nation before and after the 2016 elections, noted that tribal politics that had reared its ugly head in the Patriotic Front era, could be overcome and avoided if Zambians unite with one voice and reject those campaigning on such grounds.

“All tribes were created by God and its part of colour for the beauty of the nation. In the August 2021 elections, Zambians must not vote on tribal or ethnic grounds. They must not vote for one because he or she is Tonga, Bemba or Ngoni or so-called tribal cousin, but because one has sold himself well to the people of Zambia and deserves to be in State House because of his vision made known to the public,” Bishop Chihana said.

He noted that the poverty in the country was no respecter of tribe or any grouping and could only be fought with a clear economic development vision and political will with the help of the Lord.

“We must fight poverty, diseases, ignorance, illiteracy, drunkenness during working hours and other vices against the wellbeing of humanity. We cannot sit back and continue to live in poverty and ignorance as if they are our first aunts that assisted when we were being born. We study forever and earn titles as doctors, professors and even bishops as if it adds value to the changing of the society. It is not a title that matters but the doing,” Bishop Chihana said.

“As scientists of great understanding, what are we doing with our much knowledge in the science world to build and develop the industries in manufacturing various products? But we draw our energies to fight individuals with ability to perform. What good is my title as a bishop or apostle if I can’t help one soul see the need to turn to God and love their fellow man?”

Bishop Chihana further said Zambia’s politics over the next two years must be different from the past, stating that politics of tribal hatred, bitterness and vindictiveness should remain in 2019.

“I don’t need to pray if I must love my neighbours, it is a commandment from the Bible we have used to declare Zambia as a Christian nation. Those in opposition must respect the presidency and the executive must not abuse their position by victimising the opposition,” he said.

He added that it was futile to engage in politics of vengeance and insults as he emphasised that Zambians were interested in job creation and good governance that could strengthen unity, peace and love.

The clergyman further warned that innuendos of arrests of opposition members as the country draws closer to election time were not welcome.

“We ask the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to strengthen their rules of engagement in the 2021 elections to restrain campaigns of tribal and ethnic hatred,” said Bishop Chihana.