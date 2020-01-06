Confidential judiciary forest 27 letter puzzle Harrington, Chimambo

WILLIAM Harrington and Robert Chimambo say as complainants to the Chief Justice on Forest Reserve 27, they have absolutely nothing to hide in their quest for environmental justice.

However, Harrington said the joint press briefing that was scheduled for Friday, last week, was postponed because the duo deemed it necessary and expedient to consult on the legal implications revealing contents of the letter from the Deputy Chief Justice Michael Musonda marked “CONFIDENTIAL”.

“In our response to the Dep. CJ, we indicated to him our discomfort over the matter as how are we expected to relay his decision to the interested and concerned general public without talking to his letter? We believe the letter is a public document and there should be nothing confidential about a matter which is already in the public domain and has attracted great interest from concerned citizens on how their natural resources are being mismanaged,” said Harrington.

“On our part as complainants to the CJ, we have absolutely nothing to hide in our quest for environmental justice. So depending on the outcome of consultations with and advice from legal experts, we intend to host a joint press briefing in due course.”

Meanwhile, Harrington said the statement by Vice-President Inonge Wina that the government would deal decisively with illegal settlements in protected areas was welcome and she must begin by ordering demolition of structures in Forest Reserve No.27.

“The degazetting of a major portion of this strategic protected area and subsequent construction of residential structures is pregnant with gross illegalities hence the need for the Vice-President to show commitment to her policy statement by ordering the stoppage of on-going constructions and demolition of existing structures,” he said in a statement. “The mere fact that President Lungu degazetted a part of FR No. 27 does not mean that illegal structures can be built in the area which is a strategic water source for the local Chalimbana and Chongwe residents as well as for the greater Lusaka City whose lives are now threatened with life-threatening diseases from feacal matter and dangerous household chemicals. It is an open secret that the Vice-President and others in high offices of the judiciary and legislature are beneficiaries of the illegalities surrounding FR No.27.”

Harrington noted that it was sad that whilst government was quick to apply the law on ordinary citizens, it conveniently ignored the illegal constructions going on in FR No. 27 which was a protected area notwithstanding that a major portion had been degazetted.

“We cannot have a situation where there are two laws; one for ordinary Zambians and another for high ranking government officials and politically exposed persons,” said Harrington. “So we expect Her Honour the Vice-President to apply the law equally and without fear or favour of anyone who is in breach and she must start with FR No. 27 if she is to be taken seriously on her statement; otherwise it will remain mere rhetoric.”