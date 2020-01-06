Lungu mocking Zambians over salary cut – Chilikwazi

UPND member Costain Chilikwazi has noted that the recent upward adjustment in fuel pump prices and electricity tariffs will increase the cost of doing business.

Meanwhile, Chilikwazi has charged that President Edgar Lungu’s decision to cut his salary by 20 per cent is a mockery to Zambians.

In a statement, Chilikwazi observed that the increase in fuel pump prices by the Energy Regulation Board and the subsequent increase in electricity tariffs would lead to an increase in the cost of doing business in the country.

He observed that the cost of production in most sectors of the economy would go up, which would also trigger an increase in the transportation of goods and services.

“This will subsequently lead to the increase in cost of essential commodities; meaning that the cost of living will remain high for ordinary citizens,” Chilikwazi, a former Patriotic Front Kapiri Mposhi district vice youth chairman, said. “How do you impose such sanctions on ordinary citizens when the price of our staple food, mealie-meal, is skyrocketing every day? How do you impose such sanctions on the ordinary Zambian citizens that have sacrificed so much under the guise of the Patriotic Front’s pronounced austerity measures and are failing to afford three meals a day? With the 200 per cent Zesco tariff increment, the ideal situation would have been for this PF government to consider awarding workers a reasonable salary increment.”

Meanwhile, Chilikwazi charged that President Edgar Lungu to cut down his salary by 20 per cent to cushion the impact of the increased fuel and electricity tariffs was a mockery to Zambians.

“To start with, we don’t know where these monies will be channeled to. In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised to learn that these monies will be channeled to the Patriotic Front campaign programmes. Moreover, the Republican President is entitled to hefty allowances each time he goes out of State House on national assignments. Therefore, even if he cuts his salary, that is a drop in the ocean, especially that majority Zambians are wallowing in abject poverty. So, this pronouncement by the President that he has decided to cut his salary is a mockery to Zambians,” added Chilikwazi.