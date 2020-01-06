MMD is dead, says Sinda official

WE have been scattered after the court judgment that declared Nevers Mumba leader of MMD, says the party’s Sinda chairperson George Mwanza.

In an interview, Mwanza said MMD was dead after Mumba was declared its legitimate leader.

“We have been scattered after the court judgment. We have seen that there is no hope for MMD, Nakacinda is going his way with President Edgar Lungu, Nevers Mumba has his own way, Felix Mutati is also going somewhere, hence the chieftainship of MMD has been divided,” he said.

Mwanza emphasized that MMD was no longer powerful to form government or support any party to form government the way it did in 2015.

“Next year it’s elections, so for us to cheat people that MMD will form government or participate in 2021, that’s a lie; that is impossible. It won’t have strength, power and it will not have leadership that can capture the attention of the people,” Mwanza said.

He said the future of Zambia now lies in the hands of young and not old people.

Mwanza said the aged have ruled for a longer time but have failed the nation.

He said now was time for new blood to take the country in the right direction.

Mwanza challenged Zambians to have hope and trust in the youth.

“People of Zambia should have hope in the young people. The young people should grab the horns of this country and say this is our country. Let them not leave this nation in the hands of the old, the aged who come and dish out money to support their leadership. They should realise that they are destroying their future because this is their country,” Mwanza said. “The only hope we have in this country is for the young people to register in numbers and participate in 2021 elections and then participate as leaders or participate as voters if they can’t participate as leaders. Once they participate they will change the direction of the country.”

Mwanza moaned that things were not moving in the right direction.

He said much was needed for Zambia to come back in form where people could smile.

“We are not going in the right direction. Osanamizana kuti (don’t cheat each other with) infrastructure there or here, that is nothing. All those projects being undertaken it’s because someone syphoned funds through those projects,” Mwanza said.

“2019 we can rate it as a year of corruption. Ambassador Foote talked of corruption, if you look at mukula saga which has been silenced, it’s corruption, if you look at FIC (Financial Intelligence Centre) report, it’s corruption, 48 housed, fire tenders, it’s all corruption.”