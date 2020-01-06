Nalumango urges moving Zambia forward

UPND national chairman Mutale Nalumango has prodded distressed Zambians to make up their minds now and move Zambia Forward.

Zambia Forward is the opposition UPND’s mantra.

Nalumango, at a recent UPND media briefing addressed by party leader Hakainde Hichilema, recalled that before the August 2016 general elections there were two popular political groupings.

“One said ‘forward’ and the other one said ‘backwards, Dununa Reverse’. For some reason, we fell into the trap of Dununa Reverse. We fell into the trap…” Nalumango regretted.

“Whether they (PF) stole [the presidential vote] or did what, we have been moving backwards. Spiritually, we would say it’s a setback spirit that was released upon our country.”

She added that nobody today could argue about Zambia’s ailing state, insofar as socio-economy, because: “everybody has seen that we have been moving backwards at a speed that is extremely destructive.”

“Zambians must make up their minds and choose to move forward. We’ll surely move forward under the leadership of president Hakainde Hichilema. Twacula pafula (we have suffered enough),” she noted.

Nalumango told Zambians not to allow the spirit of setback on Zambia to continue prevailing.

“Naiwe wine (even you) PF bushe iwe tauleyumfwa insala (aren’t you feeling the pains of hunger)? Limbi naiwe ulalyako isha mukula (maybe you also benefit from proceeds from mukula tree logs)?” asked Nalumango.

“Lelo ngataulyako munyinane (but if you don’t benefit, my brother) abana bobe baculilamo (your children are innocently suffering). Let us move Zambia forward!”