There’s no NDC in Chilubi – PF

THE PF’s central committee will this Saturday, January 11, sit and select a candidate to contest the Chilubi parliamentary by-election.

The central committee is chaired by the ruling party’s leader, Edgar Lungu.

The Chilubi parliamentary seat fell vacant following death of PF’s Rosaria Chailunga Fundanga on November 20 last year.

The Chilubi by-election will be held on February 13 this year.

PF deputy media director Antonio Mwanza told The Mast that the ruling party was more than ready to reclaim the Chilubi parliamentary seat.

“We have no doubt that come election day, we will win with a landslide,” Mwanza said.

“So far, 17 people have officially applied to contest the Chilubi parliamentary seat on the PF ticket. This goes to show just how attractive and popular the party is.”

He added that so far, all the prospective candidates have been interviewed by the PF’s constituency, district and provincial leadership committees.

“The central committee of the party, which is chaired by His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, will on the 11th of this month sit and select a candidate to contest the Chilubi by-election under PF,” Mwanza disclosed. “The central committee is alive to the fact that while all the 17 individuals possess unique and superior leadership qualities, there can only be one candidate at a time and it is the view and plea of the central committee that all those who won’t be adopted must rally behind the one candidate that will be picked.”

On whether the intention by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to participate in the by-election could give the PF stiff competition, Mwanza responded that: “as far as the PF is concerned, Chilubi is an already foregone conclusion.”

“There is no NDC in Chilubi and we can attest that, come election night; the results will vindicate us,” he said.

He further said the developmental agenda of President Lungu in Chilubi shall campaign for the PF candidate.

Mwanza also highlighted some of the developmental projects which the PF government had done in Chilubi district.

He explained that vehicles and boats for government departments had been procured for Chilubi Island.

“Education: In line with the party manifesto, President Lungu tasked the provincial administration to look into infrastructure development of the schools as well as teacher pupil ratios and iron out discrepancies to ensure quality education is delivered as promised in the Patriotic Front manifesto,” Mwanza said.

“Health: President Lungu visited the site of the Chilubi Island hospital which is under construction and checked with contractors that the hospital construction finishes on time… President Lungu also said he personally would secure funds for the rehabilitation of Santa Maria Hospital….”

On road infrastructure in Chilubi, Mwanza indicated that the unprecedented Link 8,000 that had: “changed the face of Zambia and made travelling between provinces and towns easier” would now touch the remote island.

He noted that construction works on the Luwingu-Nsombo and Chaba-Chilubi roads were scheduled for commencement.

Mwanza, on economic growth in Chilubi, said President Lungu had tasked the provincial administration to look into growing the fishing projects on the island and make them economically viable.

“Residents of Chilubi are mostly fishermen; President Lungu said his office will facilitate a fishing project in the region that will create employment and also ensure food security for the region,” noted Mwanza.

Chilubi district is in Northern Province.