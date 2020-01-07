God does not rejoice when His children are in pain – HH

HAKAINDE Hichilema says God does not rejoice when His children are undergoing pain.

After attending a service at the United Church of Zambia Matero congregation on Sunday, Hichilema said Zambia remained a Christian nation.

“The Body of Christ is one and this is evident from the way we have lived as one Christian family in Zambia,” he wrote yesterday.

“In agreement with Reverend Sitali of Matero UCZ Church, we remain committed to our Christian faith both in word and action and that is our clarion call to the nation. It was indeed a joyous moment at UCZ Church yesterday [Sunday]. We ask each one of you not to lose hope because help is on the way. Our Creator, God Almighty does not rejoice when His children are undergoing pain.”

Hichilema stated his time in Matero was nothing short of “lit”.

“I’m grateful for all the support and well wishes. 2021, Zambia is moving forward! May God bless our beloved country,” stated Hichilema.