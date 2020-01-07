I can’t go back to ‘PF vomit’ – Kalaba

DEMOCRATIC Party president Harry Kalaba has charged that he would rather quit politics than rejoin the PF.

He says he has “vomited” the PF and that he can never go back to it.

Kalaba resigned as foreign affairs minister on January 2, 2018 and resigned as Bahati PF member of parliament on January 29, 2019.

The ruling PF central committee then expelled him from the party.

On Sunday, The Mast quoted PF deputy mobilisation chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, popularly known as GBM, saying the ruling party is contemplating a roundtable meeting with National Democratic Congress leader Chishimba Kambwili in an effort to have him rejoin the PF.

Mwamba revealed that it was the PF’s policy to “iyakubwesha abantu abaile” (to bring back those who left the party) .

He said: “we would like to work with Honourable Kalaba, nabonsefye abaile (and many others who left).”

Reacting to the ‘invitation,’ Kalaba advised the PF to strive to reconcile itself with hardships affecting the country, instead of planning to reach out to him.

“I would rather stop politics than join ba PF and I’m asking Honourable Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba to immediately stop mentioning my name in worthless discussions,” Kalaba said in an interview.

He reiterated that he was not fired from the PF government but voluntarily gave up his position because of the huge corruption that is happening in the ruling party.

“The PF lacks seriousness! What has changed today? The PF should not fight to reconcile with me or anybody…Anyway, I’m happy that they have just mentioned me in passing,” he indicated.

“But I’m saying they should not even mention my name because what the PF should endeavour to reconcile with are the poverty levels in the country.”

Kalaba emphasized that the PF should reconcile with the electricity load-shedding that is currently devastating the country.

“The PF must endeavour to reconcile with the price of mealie-meal that has kept on escalating [and] the number of youths who are finishing colleges and university but can’t find jobs,” he said.

“Those are the issues they should be reconciling with. This unbridled appetite for mukula cutting and selling; those are the issues we are talking about. They need to reconcile with all these issues and not Harry Kalaba.”

Kalaba told Mwamba not to include him in discussions of reclaiming ‘lost’ PF members.

“I’m not interested! So my brother ba GBM, I respect you so much, but if you’ve gone back to PF, just go. I’ll continue speaking for the people of Zambia because I believe even in poverty there is dignity. We all can’t abandon the people,” said Kalaba.

“I cannot go back to my vomit; I have vomited that PF! I’ve never looked back. I was in the seminary [and] I went out of the seminary and I never went back. I resigned as a civil servant and I never went back to the civil service. I resigned from the PF and I’ll never go back to the PF. That is me and it ends there.”