I won’t condone inertia – Lungu

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says he will not condone inertia which not only delays worthwhile projects from taking off but also delays job and wealth creation and the country’s prosperity.

Launching the cassava outgrower scheme by Sunbird Bio Energy Limited in Kawambwa yesterday, President Lungu said he was aware that some in the private sector have complaints about unnecessary delays in receiving proper service from some government departments.

“I expect all government departments with specific mandate to facilitate the ease of doing business to respond positively, and act with urgency in dealing with matters affecting the private sector. I will not condone inertia which not only delays worthwhile projects from taking off, but also delays job and wealth creation, women and youth empowerment, and the country’s prosperity,” he said.

He was grateful to the provincial leadership and the management of Sunbird for inviting him, and for working hard to ensure that the cassava outgrower scheme project was completed ahead of schedule.

President Lungu said the outgrower scheme would be a game changer for the cassava industry in Luapula Province.

He said the scheme would not only stimulate cassava production, but will also change the prospects for cassava value addition, and processing in Zambia.

President Lungu noted that cassava in Zambia had historically been produced for household consumption.

“As a result, its value addition has mostly been limited to very basic processing by households. However, in recent years, there has been a huge inflow of investment into the cassava industry, which has expanded the scope of crop production, and processing in the country,” he said.

“I am excited to note that the country is now appreciating the unlimited potential of cassava beyond household consumption.”

He noted that the uses of cassava now include the production of bio-fuels, the production of starch products for industrial use, and the production of alcoholic beverages, among others.

President Lungu said some countries have fully capitalised on the crop and that it had contributed greatly to boosting their economies.

He also said cassava was only second to maize as a staple crop.

President Lungu said potential for cassava production far exceeds the current production levels, hence his government had prioritised the cassava industry as a key strategic industry for development.

He urged other private sector players to replicate the outgrower model, and partner with the government to enable the agriculture sector realise its full potential.

President Lungu said he was glad that the farm block concept was now gaining momentum hence “we are seeing the mushrooming of promising agro enterprises in some farm blocks across the country”.

“In particular, the development of Luena farm block, here in Kawaymbwa, has been very impressive,” he said.

President Lungu said among challenges affecting the cassava industry as lack of a reliable market, short supply of improved planting materials, and huge transportation costs incurred to ferry the commodity to its final destination.

He said the government, through partnerships with the private sector, would continue to do everything possible to transform the cassava industry.

He said it was pleasing to hear that from the 15,000 targeted farmers under the outgrower scheme, 5,000 have already been contracted by Sunbird in the 2019/2020 farming season.

President Lungu said he was very certain that Sunbird would soon finalise contracts for the remaining 10,000 targeted farmers so that they too could begin to participate in the scheme.

He urged all farmers in the province to leverage the opportunity, and to honour the terms of the contracts they would sign with Sunbird.

“Opportunities of this type should be guarded jealously. Therefore, I urge all farmers to prove to the company that you are more than capable to produce above the quota you have been given. I appeal to farmers on this outgrower scheme to avoid side selling of cassava to other individuals, and companies outside this arrangement,” said President Lungu. “No matter how attractive the price may be from other buyers, remember you cannot abrogate your responsibilities towards this contract with sunbird. In this regard, ensure you repay the company for the inputs you have been supplied with, by meeting your contract obligation through the supplying of cassava to the company.”