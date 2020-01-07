It’s a matter of time, Kambwili is coming back, GBM tells PF

PATRIOTIC Front deputy national mobilisation chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says it is a matter of time, NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili will return to the ruling party.

THE PF central committee chaired by President Edgar Lungu unceremoniously chased Kambwili from the ruling party owing to his presidential ambition.

Kambwili went on to form the NDC and beat PF in Roan Constituency, leading to a realisation that he would cause major upsets for PF on the Copperbelt.

Speaking at PF secretariat in Lusaka where the party received alleged defectors from other parties, Mwamba commonly known as GBM said Zambians should not blame President Lungu for the problems being experienced today.

“Twatotela sana ba munyinefwe mwe baisa tu joina lelo (We thank you our brethren who have come to join us today). We are so grateful. What does this mean? This means that the party that people believe in, Zambians believe in today is Patriotic Front. Bamo pali aba baleti baliile, tefyo? Tababwelela? Ine nshaile? Nshabwela? (Some of these people left but they are back, just like I left but I am now back.) What is that showing and telling us? Chiletweba ati ubutungulushi bwakwa Edgar Chagwa Lungu, ebutungulushi abena Zambia balefwaya. Bushe ndebepa bane (it means that the people want the leadership of Edgar Lungu, am I lying?” GBM asked.

“Natuya imwena, tamumwene uko tubwelele? Eicho nimbona nomunyinane Chishimba Kambwili, mwisakamana filya alelanda pama pepala, ma politics. Ala lekeni mwebe nao wine akabwela. Akabwela ninshitafye. (we have seen for ourselves, even my brother Chishimba Kambwili, don’t worry about what he is saying in newspapers, he is just politicking, he will also come back to PF, it’s just a matter of time.)”

GBM said the UPND were just using Kambwili and they would soon dump him.

GBM said he knew UPND well having been its vice-president.

He said Kambwili has not even been Hichilema’s vice-president and thinks they will keep him.

He said UPND just wants to use Kambwili.

“Nomba ndemona alaisuka umutwe. Alaishiba ati balya balemubomfyafye (now I am seeing his mind will be opened and he will know that those are just using me),” he said.

Speaking mainly in Bemba, GBM wondered whether members just wanted the party to rule for 10 years only.

He wondered what had gone bad when in other countries like Zimbabwe, the ruling party has been in power for many years.

“Icili important cakutilafye ukuti abena Zambia bacite understand ukuti ubu ubucushi bwishile, tebucushi bwakwa kateka eulengele iyo. Te party PF ilengele iyo (what is important for Zambians to understand is that this suffering that has come upon them is not caused by the President or the party),” GBM said.

He charged that: “If we made a mistake and put the UPND into office, they don’t have experience. HH has never even been a section chairman. How will he rule? Will he know where to start from? Zambians, pay attention, listen and think. What has caused problems today, even for mealie-meal to be this expensive, I am a miller, it is because of the poor rains that we had in some parts of the country. Had we had good rains [last season], mealie-meal would have been below K100.”

GBM asked Zambians to be on their knees to ask for God’s intervention for the rains.

He also urged the opposition to applaud President Lungu for the development in the country.

“Don’t blame Mr. Edgar Lungu that he has failed to govern, he hasn’t failed, how has he managed to bring the roads and hospitals? Haven’t you seen the development he has brought around? Ba opposition, give your friend some credit,” Mwamba, who two weeks before defecting to PF vowed never to go back “kuli tu PF, tu kabwalala” said.

“Don’t listen to them when they tell you about the things of sweet economic stories, they don’t have the capacity to govern. They say easier said than done. The only one with experience to govern is Edgar Lungu. Edgar Lungu does not sleep over you Zambians to make sure that things are going right and that is the person you want to say does not work? He works.”

GBM claimed that Zambians were even much better than their neighbouring countries. “Ubwikalo busuma bulatukola (good living intoxicates us). Try and make a mistake of whatever, that’s when you will realise the mistake when it will be too late. Some of the people when they come into power, they will even change the constitution and rule for 60 years, he will leave his son then his nephew on the presidency. I have warned you Zambians.”

And PF secretary general Davis Mwila said the party had instructed him and the secretariat to go and bring back all members that had left the party.

“We are here to receive our friends who are joining us from other political parties to join the PF. They have seen what we have done in this country. No other political party has done what we have done, what we have since independence. Ama ring roads konse kuli imisebo,” he said.

“President Edgar Lungu is our candidate in 2021. The central committee has given us instructions as secretariat that we have to bring all the people who went and the new members to the party. So iyi ni instruction eyo tulebombapo [We are working on this instruction]. That is why bacilandila ba deputy bandi, ngamwashita player ukufuma ku Liverpool aisa ku Man U, teti mumubike pa bench. GBM afuma ku UPND teti tumubike pa bench pantu natwishiba kuti aingisha (we can’t bench him because we know he can score).”

Mwila said: “Politics is about numbers, GBM has a following, all these people have followings, we want the numbers to grow. …balya (UPND) tabakengilemo mu State House, babufi(they are liars). … We are not going to rig elections, we have done what the people wanted to do; we have done the roads, done the schools and the people of Zambia will vote for us. We are going to win convincingly 50 plus 1. Tapali ifya rigging, rigging kubomba. Once we work, the people of Zambia will vote for us. Why are they jittery? They know they will lose. And for Hakainde, e last iyi ine (this is his last chance). Ngabapona nomba kwingilafye muchishala (if he loses, he will just have to enter the bush).”

Mwila claimed the PF was working on ways to reduce the prices of mealie-meal and fuel.

“The issues we are encountering as a government and a party, the issue of load-shedding and price of mealie-meal, slowly mwebantu ubuteko bulebombelapo pa bunga. These are some of the issues that we are talking about as a party.

We are going to have a central committee [meeting] on Saturday, these are the issues that will be tabled. So mwebantu, you are in the safe hands of the leadership of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. above all, let us embrace the people who have come to join us,” he said.

“Time is not with us, please, let me appeal to all the structures from all the 10 provinces, Let us go flat out and ensure that we take our children and get NRCs. This is very important. Electoral Commission of Zambia wants to increase the number of voters from 6 million to 9 million, so 3 million must be ours.”