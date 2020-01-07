LUNGU, RESIGN …we’re tired of your regime Mr President, says former diplomat  

FORMER diplomat Mung’omba Ngoma says it is clear that President Edgar Lungu has failed to run the economy and should not be allowed to go beyond 2021.

But Eastern Province PF chairperson Andrew Lubusha says Ngoma has been bitter ever since he was recalled from Angola.

Ngoma urged President Lungu to resign and pave way for those who could solve the economy.

“We are tired of your regime Mr President and your continuous stay in office is doing us a disservice and the best thing for you to do is resign. We need a new government that will make us free from hunger, corruption and political repression,” Ngoma said.

“We need to ask ourselves why models of economic development under the leadership of President Lungu are collapsing, and why the current economic crisis in the country seems unabated. I have no doubt that Hakainde Hichilema would give us new frantic economic models and strategies that would help generate sustained economic growth in the country. Our confidence in the PF has eroded and we cannot hide this anymore and any leadership that is based on corruption, dogma and repression is bound to fail. We can no longer allow ourselves to live in a country which offers material welfare in exchange for political silence and political defections to the ruling party even when such a party is running the economy miserably.”

Ngoma said people were afraid to talk about the PF’s failures, adding that those who do were being arrested on trumped-up charges.

He said when a regime starts suppressing people, it means it is headed for the exit.

Ngoma said the current PF was not the one envisaged by party founder late Michael Sata.

“When the party in government fails to deliver and people’s pockets become dry, when you promised them more money in their pockets, people in the streets begin to swear at the leader, at the party and the political system in government. This is what happens when a political party deranges from its manifesto,” he said. “It begins to lose its faithful advocates and fires those that tell it the truth like the case of [former information permanent secretary] Chanda Kasolo. This is not the PF that was envisaged by Michael Sata. What a shame. Anyway our hope now lies in HH.”

And in a statement announcing his defection from the ruling PF to the opposition UPND.

Ngoma said Zambians should vote for UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema in 2021.

“It has now become clear to me that His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has failed to run the economy and should not be allowed to go beyond 2021 because we risk becoming worse than Zimbabwe,” he said. “The ever increasing levels of poverty and inequality among our people due to low liquidity in the economy coupled with power deficits, rising costs of fuel and other essential commodities have caused the PF to lose popularity. Continuous fuel increment is only causing our people to continue trusting the PF government less and less, and we cannot allow ourselves to continue supporting such a regime.”

Ngoma said the only way out of the mess that President Lungu’s regime had created was at the ballot.

“The only way out of this mess Lungu has created is a revolution at the ballot box that would give power to a serious economic manager with proven economic management skills,” he said. “Whilst other countries in the region like Botswana are experiencing massive economic growth and industrialisation, ours has been a lost demi-decade of development under President Lungu, which has seen our GDP (gross domestic product) growth rate drop to two per cent per annum. This has become so irrational noting that no long ago our GDP growth rate stood at seven per cent per annum.”

Ngoma said the middle class was now being impoverished because salaries could not sustain their livelihood.

“The rule of law is selective and poorly enforced, and known corrupt elements and lovers of corruption and bribery are either acquitted dubiously or not investigated at all at the instigation of the presidency,” he said. “There is need to overturn the status quo and if we don’t do anything about it PF will think all is well. For me, the only way forward is for all Zambians to mass mobilise under the UPND, which has credible men and women without any history of corruption. Let us all ensure that we become a critical safeguard against corruption and electoral malpractice from now on up to 2021.”

Ngoma said the salary reductions recently announced by the President to also include senior government officials cannot improve peoples’ lives.

“Our politics in the country is imperfect, flawed and colluded by violence and state repression of dissenting views. But we need to stand firm and overcome the tyranny that is still bent on using bill 10 to subvert the Constitution and prolong his stay in power,” he said. “The salary reductions by the President and top civil servants have nothing to do with the huge differences in income and standards of living that separate the rich and poor in our rural communities. The salary cuts by the politicians are a mockery to Zambians because they know this will not have any effect on their income, as it will be subsidised by corruption and other illicit financial flows coming from the illegal mukula trade and the soon-to-be launched marijuana trade.”

Ngoma said people could only trust the President if he seriously fights corruption which should extend to his own family as pointed out by Colonel Panji Kaunda recently.

“When self-interested and corrupt economic agents are elected into office and find themselves in a position to allocate scarce resources, the country suffers and this is the position that our country finds itself in today,” he stated.

Ngoma said he had nothing personal against President Lungu but the only issue was that he had mismanaged the economy.

“Let us not pretend, we have nothing personal against President Lungu but the truth of the matter is that his government has mismanaged the economy and next time if somebody tells us he has no vision for the country, we need to take such a fellow seriously,” said Ngoma. “Even the Bible tells us that where there is no vision the people perish and our economy is perishing and is on a downward spiral. There is serious public outrage against the rising cost of fuel, load-shedding and lack of seriousness in tackling corruption. The root of this discontent in the country lies in dire poverty levels and economic mismanagement amidst the rising cost of living. Our people are failing to cope fairly or successfully with issues like poverty and unemployment due to corruption and nepotism.”

But Lubusha accused Ngoma of being bitter following his recall from foreign mission where he allegedly failed to perform.

He said Ngoma just like other former diplomats had been working with the UPND ever since he attempted to contest the provincial chairmanship but later withdrew.

Lubusha told Breeze FM that after coming from the foreign mission, he does not remember Ngoma joining PF./LM