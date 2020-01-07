MOGE ponders replacing ‘non-failing’ G7 exams with continuous assessment

GENERAL education permanent secretary Jobbicks Kalumba says some technocrats in his ministry are proposing to abolish “non-failing examinations” at Grade seven level and replace them with continuous assessments.

He also says last year’s examinations at grades seven, nine and 12 were devoid of malpractices because “God spoke to the hearts of teachers and pupils” all over Zambia.

Dr Kalumba was speaking on ZNBC TV’s ‘Sunday Interview’ programme.

Reminded by programme host Grevazio Zulu that last year’s national absenteeism rate at Grade seven level was 13.28 per cent and what it could be attributed to, Dr Kalumba responded: “in terms of absenteeism, it is worrying, especially at Grade seven level where we have free primary education.

“But there are factors that contribute to this. In certain parts of the country where there is fishing, caterpillar collection, cattle herding and the rest, these are some of the activities that are robbing the time of the children to learn,” he explained.

“Our parents are not helping us, in certain cases. You cannot allow a situation where a child is removed from school and then be engaged in caterpillar collection or fishing activities. We are killing the future of the nation; government has done its part. It is not fair to treat the children in this manner!”

On the failure rate at Grade seven level where 38.8 per cent of candidates got the least grade – division four – and what that meant, Dr Kalumba noted that since there were no leakages last year, the results could be a true reflection of the characters of the learners.

“We didn’t have leakages and the failure rate has gone up. However, we are trying to study the situation [about] what really caused this,” he said.

Dr Kalumba highlighted that all those who sat for Grade seven examinations would proceed to Grade eight, based on availability of space in secondary schools.

“In fact, Grade seven examination is a non-failing examination. Grade seven examination is based on the availability of spaces at secondary school. Anyone who attempts, even two questions during an examination, automatically they have passed,” he noted.

“It’s a non-failing examination! That’s why you have heard some of us proposing that let’s do away with Grade seven examination and we go by what we call continuous assessment so that we begin identifying the strength of a child, at that level, in different subject areas.”

He indicated that when a Grade seven learner exhibits responsibility, competence and experience in all the subject areas, “let them go into Grade eight.”

On the leakage-free 2019 examinations, Dr Kalumba

said without the guidance of God, it would have been impossible to have such a positive record.

“No one should shine in this arrangement; divinity and humanity must combine in order to realise certain goals. We had put in some measures to curb malpractices and the rest. But the help from God; God spoke to the hearts of teachers and pupils all over the country,” Dr Kalumba said.

“Even if you compress the [examination] timetable to such an extent, leakages can still occur even in two minutes. But what has happened is a miracle! Grade seven, Grade nine [and] Grade 12 throughout the country, [there was] no trace of a leakage. We did our best but God did what is more important than what we did ourselves.”

He further noted that last year’s examination timetables were narrowed and that such gave an opportunity to pupils to spend much of their time preparing: “for what next tomorrow.”

“We didn’t give chance to children to manoeuvre around, to waste their time. So, the children faced the examination with confidence. The teachers as well were convinced that ‘we have delivered.’ When a teacher is confident, a child is confident, you won’t experience leakages. Success has been recorded and it’s our prayer that what we have scored must be sustained,” explained Dr Kalumba.

“We want to thank the security men and women everywhere in the country…We hope and trust that has come to stay; it will be a permanent feature in the Ministry of Education. An examination determines the quality of the nation; if the examinations are compromised, then the products that are coming from that education will also be compromised.”