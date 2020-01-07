Truck driver pleads not guilty to killing 12 people in Buseko market accident

THE truck driver who allegedly killed 12 people after plunging into a bar at Lusaka’s Buseko market has pleaded not guilty to charges of causing death by dangerous driving in the Lusaka High Court.

Elias Sikwenda, a driver of KabweIt who appeared before Justice Ruth Chibabuka is facing 12 counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

It is alleged that on October 25, 2019, Sikwenda caused the death of Michael Mulenga, Charles Kunda, Fredrick Mwana, Jack Phiri, Sam Mbewe, Chileshe Bwalya, Given Simovwa, Silota Mwanagombe, Steven Zimba, Brian Chabala, Frank Jere and Aswell Banda.

Sikwenda allegedly caused the death of seven people on the spot, and left others injured when he lost control and hit into a bar at Lusaka’s Buseko Market.

The death toll increased to 12 as some of the bodies had not been retrieved on time by the police.

According to a statement issued by deputy police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, the incident happened after a truck belonging to BHL driven by Sikwenda lost control due to excess speed as he was trying to avoid a truck that was reversing into Lumumba road at Puma gas station near Buseko Market.

The 34-year-old’s truck careered of the road, hit into a parked Corolla, a Zesco Pole and finally into a bar, 30 metres away from the road where patrons had gathered to watch a football match.

“The incident is alleged to have happened when Sikwenda was driving a motor vehicle namely Howo Truck and Trailer bearing registration number AlB 3214 and 23323 BW on a public road, namely Lumumba Road,” he said.

“He was allegedly driving in a manner, which was dangerous to the public and other road users having regard to all the circumstances the case, including the nature, condition and use the road and the amount of traffic which was actually at the time on the road which might reasonably be expected to be on the said road.”

The matter comes up on January 10, this year for commencement of trial.