When light glows dim in a winter night…

2019 has finally gone and we are in a brand new year. So many things have happened both economically and socially. We would like to give credit to our leaders that have seen us through the year and we look forward to even a brighter 2020. I want to draw your attention to the latest decision made by this government to allow the cultivation of cannabis for medicinal as well as industrial use. So many computations have been made on how much the activity or enterprise can contribute to the growth of the economy of our country. I for one, being a Christian and knowing what the herb can do to those that abuse it, I would not go this route. In the first place, if we have failed to develop our country with abundant resources we have, what makes us think we shall develop it with cannabis? The economy of this country can easily be revamped with sectors such as mining, agriculture, tourism and energy without necessarily going to the limits of cultivating something that we know will bring more harm to the well-being our society than good. Jumping on the prospects of the government nodding to the cultivation of marijuana is accepting that we have failed to think of how we can resuscitate our economy on the many assets we possess. Cultivation of such a substance can be left to countries like Lesotho, Malawi and others that have a weak asset base in terms of natural resources. Allow me to briefly dissect each of the four sectors that I have mentioned above and have so much faith in than cannabis (check the book: Agribusiness in Zambia – untapped opportunities).

Zambia has abundant minerals like copper; we are only second to Congo on the continent in terms of the amount of copper we have. We had been the second highest copper producer in the world to Chile for a very long time. Copper has been our mainstay since 1964 when we gained independence. We have done very little to develop the country using this asset especially after 1973 when we shifted our foreign and domestic policies. This asset is no longer as lucrative in terms of price as it was before the 90s. We failed to capitalise on that comparative advantage, and it has been worse beyond 2000. Away from copper, we have cobalt which is a mineral that is fetching far much better prices on the international market than copper. We mine a lot of it on the Copperbelt and Solwezi, yet no or less amount of money is declared as coming from this mineral. This country has manganese, uranium, lead, diamonds and of late, we discovered gold. I was taken aback the other day when the Minister of Mines was struggling to explain to the president in Solwezi why they have allowed a company that has a prospecting license to be mining the mineral without our knowledge. That minister was lucky that I was not the president or his advisor; there is something which is happening concerning our gold and such people have a hand in it. I also found it odd when the President twitted that 40,000tonnes of gold will be stockpiled after buying it by the central bank; buying it from who? Who owns that mine? We have wasted this industry which we could have used as a springboard to develop other sectors of our economy. Manganese is not something we can even talk about because it is owned by the Chinese that are busy mining it and leaving gullies and trenches for us to deal with after a decade or so from now. Emeralds from Lufwanyama, a story for tomorrow.

On the other hand, agriculture is one industry that we could have easily developed because it has less barriers to entry and over sixty per cent of our people are players. It has now come to an extent where we are even failing to feed ourselves just because we did not receive good rains in one season; I disagree with this! This country has all that needs for it to be the grain basket for the entire region. We have good fertile soils (Oxisols, Mollisols, etc) with abundance of water bodies to be exploited for irrigation. The climate can support production and rearing of different types of crops and livestock, yet we are even beaten to production by a country like South Africa. We can grow macadamia, cashew nuts and groundnuts that fetches better prices on the international markets. Fruits such as bananas, apples, oranges, pineapples, watermelons should not be imported at all.

Countries like Malawi (small in size with more people than us) have no minerals but depend on agriculture for their forex and survival. Just agriculture alone, if well managed, can support the entire economic skeleton of this country. The energy potential for this country is amazing! No country is like Zambia in the region. We could generate ten times more the amount of energy and export much of it to the region. It is annoying to see many of our industries especially SMEs struggling with the supply of power, yet we sit on forty percent of water found in the region and have access to solar for 365 days in a year. The country is strategically located to be the hub of the tourism industry. Kenya, a country which has semi-arid conditions on one part receives more tourists than Zambia. Rwanda is the size of Northern Province, if not smaller, but it receives more tourists than us. We have animals, waterfalls, birds, forest plants that we have failed to market and we continue to beg for money from China and IMF. The over US$15billion that we have as debts can easily be liquidated from one sector if we remove the greediness and talking too much without actions. Honestly, I can’t believe my ears that the government has resorted to allowing the growing of drugs when we can generate more money from Mukula tree which can easily pay back all the debts we owe. We have talked, argued and quarreled, now is the time to do the right thing together. Let’s start afresh in 2020, please!

The author is an agribusiness development consultant, ftembo2001@gmail.com