Why is Kampyongo saying things he doesn’t mean?

Stephen Kampyongo says the media is the mirror of society so when a mirror reflects what you are, you don’t break it but you fix yourself.
Officiating at the opening of the Patriotic Front propaganda radio station – Delight Kwitonta – in Chinsali, Kampyongo said the Patriotic Front government appreciates divergent views.
“Our role is to make sure to provide an environment conducive for you the professional journalists to do your work because that’s what you are trained to do. We have always looked at you as mirrors of society. When a mirror reflects what you are, you don’t break it. You fix yourself. Fix your image,” said Kampyongo.
“On the other hand as minister responsible for home affairs whose responsibility it is to protect citizens and their property, it is our role to make sure that every citizen, every professional is protected and allowed to enjoy their fundamental rights. And so you are assured that even as I was lamenting about the large number of radio stations we have, it’s because government appreciates divergent views. People must be allowed to express themselves.”
Why is Kampyongo saying all these nice things which all know he doesn’t mean? Who doesn’t know how evil, intolerant and ruthless Kampyongo is? Who is Kampyongo trying to fool?
There’s a Golden Rule, “If you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say anything at all.”
What is the need to say things if you don’t mean them?
What is it that is making Kampyongo spew these worthless words. What demon is sitting on his shoulder urging him to essentially lie?
That was for sure a speech written for him to regurgitate. Kampyongo has no capacity to write such a speech – he is very empty. All Kampyongo knows is to threaten people, violence.
Kampyongo has no shame. How can he talk about protecting people’s property when he is the one Edgar Lungu is using to illegally – and without any court order or process – to occupy Dr Fred M’membe’s house in Mwika Royal Village?
The truth is that these are evil, intolerant and ruthless people concerned with one thing and one thing only – themselves.
We have all fallen into a trap set by this kind of people, and we have often believed their lies, felt meaning in the meaningless words they put into our ears.
Some people are just crooks. They say what they think you want to hear. And then they use this to get what they want from you. It’s a game of manipulation and pushing the limits. We shouldn’t concern ourselves with people who cannot concern themselves with our feelings.
From the bottom of the hearts of all the people who have endured these hollow words and promises, we urge Kampyongo and his friends to be more careful of what they are saying.
Stephen Kampyongo says the media is the mirror of society so when a mirror reflects what you are, you don’t break it but you fix yourself.
Officiating at the opening of the Patriotic Front propaganda radio station – Delight Kwitonta – in Chinsali, Kampyongo said the Patriotic Front government appreciates divergent views.
“Our role is to make sure to provide an environment conducive for you the professional journalists to do your work because that’s what you are trained to do. We have always looked at you as mirrors of society. When a mirror reflects what you are, you don’t break it. You fix yourself. Fix your image,” said Kampyongo.
“On the other hand as minister responsible for home affairs whose responsibility it is to protect citizens and their property, it is our role to make sure that every citizen, every professional is protected and allowed to enjoy their fundamental rights. And so you are assured that even as I was lamenting about the large number of radio stations we have, it’s because government appreciates divergent views. People must be allowed to express themselves.”
Why is Kampyongo saying all these nice things which all know he doesn’t mean? Who doesn’t know how evil, intolerant and ruthless Kampyongo is? Who is Kampyongo trying to fool?
There’s a Golden Rule, “If you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say anything at all.”
What is the need to say things if you don’t mean them?
What is it that is making Kampyongo spew these worthless words. What demon is sitting on his shoulder urging him to essentially lie?
That was for sure a speech written for him to regurgitate. Kampyongo has no capacity to write such a speech – he is very empty. All Kampyongo knows is to threaten people, violence.
Kampyongo has no shame. How can he talk about protecting people’s property when he is the one Edgar Lungu is using to illegally – and without any court order or process – to occupy Dr Fred M’membe’s house in Mwika Royal Village?
The truth is that these are evil, intolerant and ruthless people concerned with one thing and one thing only – themselves.
We have all fallen into a trap set by this kind of people, and we have often believed their lies, felt meaning in the meaningless words they put into our ears.
Some people are just crooks. They say what they think you want to hear. And then they use this to get what they want from you. It’s a game of manipulation and pushing the limits. We shouldn’t concern ourselves with people who cannot concern themselves with our feelings.
From the bottom of the hearts of all the people who have endured these hollow words and promises, we urge Kampyongo and his friends to be more careful of what they are saying.