Leave Chizu, Prime TV alone – HH

LEAVE Njenje Chizu and Prime Television alone, says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

In a press statement, Hichilema said the government should desist from threatening the media and instead focus on fixing load-shedding in the country.

This is in the wake of Prime Television footage that has gone viral in which Zesco managing director Victor Mundende is seeing blaming politicians, and not climate change, for the electricity utility’s challenges. Zesco has since written to the television station, demanding an apology for the story.

Hichilema however stated that it was a journalist’s responsibility to report factually.

“A journalist reports facts but because they are facts, you turn to either bribing him and if he does not accept, you threaten his or her life,” he stated.

“Everyone watched what Zesco MD said, so ba PF you can do better. Leave Njenje Chizu and Prime Television alone and focus on fixing load shedding. And if anything happens to the journalist, those issuing threats on his life as recorded together with whoever sent them, will be held accountable for their actions.”

He stated that when the UPND forms government next year, it would ensure that load-shedding was a thing of the past by investing in other sources of energy such as solar and wind.

“… and that is possible because God blessed our nation with these natural resources. There will be no corruption in our government and our journalists are guaranteed of safety and freedom in the execution of their duty,” stated Hichilema.

“To Prime Television and Njenje Chizu, Zambia is behind and with you in this. To everyone out there, get involved and get it solved and rescue our country from these gluttonous individuals.”

In its letter to Prime TV chief executive officer, Zesco director legal services and company secretary McRobby Chiwale demanded an “immediate unreserved apology in both print and television media”.

“On 4 January 2020 during your main news bulletin at 19:30 hours, your station through your agents did without care erroneously reported that Zesco had attributed the current load shedding to government officials from the ministries of finance and energy for snubbing power generation projects,” stated Chiwale. “It is our firm position that the said television broadcast and other social media publications on this news feature made by yourselves is false and without lawful justification with the aim of putting Zesco into ridicule, odium and contempt. In view of the foregoing, Zesco has been put in bad light and has suffered damage in the eyes of the public as a consequence of your false, misleading, misconstrued, manipulative and defamatory broadcast and or statements. In the spirit of attempting to settle this matter in the most amicable manner, Zesco demands for an immediate unreserved apology in both print and television media clearly retracting the defamatory statement complained of failure to which Zesco shall have no option but to commence legal proceedings against yourselves without further notice.”

But in response through their lawyer Mulambo Haimbe of Malambo and Company, Prime TV said it was desirous of resolving any, or any perceived dispute amicably whenever appropriate in the event it is faced with a genuine complaint.

“However, with regard to the allegations contained in your aforementioned letter, we are instructed to inform you that our client denies the said allegations as they are with due respect, devoid of merit,” Haimbe said. “In the circumstances, we regret that our client is unable to accede to the demands contained in your letter, particularly as the broadcast in issue related to a matter of public interest in respect of which a fair and accurate report was made. Kindly note in closing that should your client wish to pursue this matter any further, we are under instruction to vigorously defend the position taken by our client, at your client’s cost.”