Nakacinda is not an MMD member – Jere

EASTERN Province MMD chairperson Yolam Jere says the ‘New Hope MMD’ in the province is fully behind its leader Nevers Mumba.

Reacting to Raphael Nakacinda, who was recently in the province to meet party members and called for a convention, Jere warned him to stop dragging the party and its members into his “petty politics of survival”.

Nakacinda is a nominated member of parliament. He served as MMD faction national secretary under Felix Mutati.

Jere noted that Nakacinda held a press briefing in Chipata where he claimed he was the party’s national secretary and called for a convention. He said he was disappointed by the police for giving Nakacinda permission to hold press briefings.

“We are disappointed with the manner in which the Zambia Police Service is behaving by giving Nakacinda permission to hold these illegal press conferences in the name of MMD. Everyone knows that Nakacinda is not the MMD national secretary,” Jere said.

“What he is doing is in contempt of court and shamelessly guilty of impersonation. He is having sleepless nights about losing his nomination to parliament. He is also guilty of hoarding MMD properties such as vehicles. We would like to warn Mr Nakacinda to stop dragging our party in his politics of survival. The MMD is bigger than an individual and a non-member like him cannot disturb us.”

Jere said the only national secretary for the party was Elizabeth Chitika.

“In the first place Mr Nakacinda is neither our national secretary nor has ever been one. We only have one national secretary who is Hon Elizabeth Chitika,” he said.

“Judge Sharon Newa in her November 5 landmark judgment ruled that the convention which elected Felix Mutati and Nakacinda as president and national secretary respectively was illegal and all the decisions made therefore were null and void. She went further and said that both Mutati and Nakacinda are not MMD members as they remain expelled. Secondly, after Judge Newa passed her judgment, the national executive committee (NEC) of the MMD which is the only organ in the party mandated to call for a convention sat and decided that the long awaited convention – which was supposed to held in 2017 but was postponed because of Nakacinda’s fake convention of 2016 – would be held in 2020.”

Jere said it was strange that Nakacinda could call for a convention when it had already been set and the members knew about it.

“Anyway, a non-member like Nakacinda cannot know about the activities of a party he doesn’t belong to. Thirdly, we would like to make it clear that the New Hope MMD in Eastern Province is fully behind the leadership of Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba,” said Jere.

“The provincial, district, constituencies, wards and the general MMD membership in Eastern Province stand in solidarity with our party president Dr Nevers Mumba. None of our party members attended Nakacinda’s press briefing, those people who were there were hired. We had to restrain our youths who were geared to teach Nakacinda a lesson. Even Hon Peter Phiri of Mkaika Constituency in Katete, where Nakacinda visited, has already pledged loyalty to Dr Mumba.”