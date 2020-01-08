PF FOOLISHNESS ANNOYS KAMBWILI…teti ndecita answer ifyabupuba

By Oliver Chisenga

CHISHIMBA Kambwili says he will not continue responding to PF’s foolishness that he is rejoining the ruling party.

In an interview following the PF’s announcement that it was just a matter of time before the National Democratic Congress leader rejoins the ruling party, Kambwili warned the media not to play in the PF court.

On Monday, PF deputy national mobilisation chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba claimed that it was a matter of time before Kambwili returns to the ruling party.

Speaking at the PF secretariat in Lusaka where the party received alleged defectors from other parties, Mwamba said the UPND was just using Kambwili and would soon dump him.

Mwamba said he knew UPND well having been its vice-president.

He said Kambwili has not even been Hakainde Hichilema’s vice-president and thinks they would keep him.

But Kambwili said the PF was aware that they had run down the economy irreparably thus wanted to divert the attention of the nation to trivialities.

“I don’t think I will continue answering ifyabupuba naimwe, teti ndecita answer ifyabupuba, elo batekele press briefing eko nali (I will not continue responding to foolishness. When they had that press briefing, was I there)?” Kambwili said.

Kambwili urged the media to instead engage the PF on issues regarding the suffering of Zambians.

“Ifyo mulingile ukwishiba ati ino nshita ba PF economy nayonaika so balefwaya ama stories yakucita divert people from the suffering (What you need to know is that under the PF the economy is messed up so they want stories to divert people from their suffering). So the press must make sure, you press them on the issues of the economy and the sufferings of the people. If you continue writing Chishimba Kambwili aleisa (Chishimba Kambwili is coming) you will be playing in their courts, playing their game, so just forget about them…is not good so balekeni balecita insist, kale twayamba ukumfwa ayo amalyashi (Exchange of words is not good, let them continue insisting. We have been hearing these stories for some time now).”

Mwamba, who is lobbying Kambwili to return to PF, rejoined the party in April 2019, three weeks after describing the ruling party as a sinking titanic.

On April 4, Mwamba said his inactivity in the UPND was as a result of his ailing wife.

He added that there was no one who was going to “shake me.”

“I have no reason to resign. Why should I resign? Where am I going? Unless I’m going to form my own political party! But they are saying he is joining PF; tukabolala natuleta insala elo nje mukucita ntwane (damn [PF] thieves, they have brought hunger and I go and do…)” Mwamba charged.

“Sooner rather than later, they will be out of power. Look at the misery they have brought among Zambians! Would I be foolish as GBM to go and join a sinking titanic called PF? Let’s be serious, Zambians. I don’t want that nonsense again! People of Zambia, I want to assure you that I’m not going anywhere, I’m still vice-president of UPND. There is no one who is going to shake me and I’m not going to go because I’ve seen how much Zambians are suffering. There is no way I’m going to join PF.”