HAPPY New Year to Mother Zambia! Today, I decided to ask the questions: Using a monitoring and evaluation perspective, was 2019 a better year? Or should we hope for a prosperous 2020? I am not asking these questions to myself, as in me providing the answers alone! No. These questions are for government, development partners, civil society, the academia, parliament and all men and women of the Republic of Zambia. Let us all take time to reflect, meditate and find better ways of engaging ourselves to take this country forward and achieve our collective national aspirations as encapsulated in our Vision 2030.

According to the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP, 2017-2021), Zambia has been implementing an ambitious policy strategy of accelerating development efforts towards Vision 2030 without leaving anyone behind. This broad based agenda comes under the five (5) pillars of the 7NDP, namely: 1. economic diversification and job creation, 2. poverty and vulnerability reduction; 3. reducing development inequalities; 4. enhancing human development; and 5. creating a conducive governance environment for a diversified economy. The 7NDP is an ambitiously structured document with a lot of positive promises not only to individual Zambians, but to the country’s economy at large. Equally, the Plan has an elaborate tracking and measurement arrangement coupled with a moderately meaningful list of performance indicators.

Precisely, the measurement framework of the 7NDP follows a designated nomenclature of 23 Development Outcomes/Result Areas, 85 Strategies, 265 Programmes and 406 Programme Outputs. In terms of measurement indicators, the 7NDP is comprised of 34 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), 138 Outcome Indicators and 628 Output Indicators. Thus, a total number of 800 indicators and 3, 311 Output Indicator Targets have been agreed upon in 2017 to assist determine how far the country has progressed towards attaining the 7NDP objectives. These parameters come from all the five pillars and each year has its own set of targets to be achieved. 2019 was the 3rd year of implementing the 7NDP and effectively two more years to go before its expiry.

Fundamental questions that emerge include: how far have we implemented the 7NDP in 2019? Did we achieve any meaningful results against set targets? If no, why was it so? If yes, can we scale up or sustain the good results? Can our government, as the custodian and driver of the implementation process of the 7NDP clearly demonstrate the level of achievement, or indeed the non- achievement of the Plan in 2019? Can the government articulate evidently to the citizens what exactly was planned to be achieved in 2019 and accordingly tick one-by-one what has been achieved, what has not been achieved and reasons why? Is it also possible for government and its partners to have an honest performance assessment of 2019 and get back to the citizenry and say: dear countrymen and women and to you the youths of this country, in 2019, this and that was done – and this and that was not done – and the following are the reasons?

I am advocating for a fair development discussion and friendly engagement of all stakeholders in the country. Particularly, such a discussion would be very useful as a way of ending 2019 and look forward for a better and brighter 2020. The 7NDP is a national document and its implementation is a national matter. Forget about government being comfortable in producing technical Annual Progress Reports (APRs) alone and sit back expecting Zambians across the country to read and know about progress made against 7NDP goals! Instead, there must be innovative ways of engaging Zambians at all levels of what was going on in the country developmentally.

Marketeers, farmers, students, transporters, small and medium entrepreneurs and basically all citizens need to have some useful feedback on how the country was performing. Indeed, technical reports from government agencies, civil society and others are surely important—but government, and preferably the presidency needed to have an end of year message to the Zambians on what we have achieved so far and what to look for in 2020. Equally, all levels of our society needed to engage in some form of discussion about how 2019 performed socially, economically, environmentally, culturally, spiritually, etc – and how best 2020 was to be tackled. To that extent, cabinet, cabinet office, line ministries, the treasury, local authorities, provinces, districts, chiefdoms, villages and households should have been reflecting collectively and in love for mother Zambia. These should have been messages of truth, hope and positive promises that although 2019 was gloomy in terms of electricity deficits, low employment opportunities, high education fees, hunger, etc, 2020 will be better off.

Coming back to the 7NDP performance indicators, and having gone through the 2017 and 2018 APRs, it is clear that most of the gains made so far have been cancelled by the many negative socio-economic losses the country has experienced in the same period. Essentially, all the five pillars have not performed well. Worse off, in 2019 when all forms of austerity measures have been effected by Cabinet Office (i.e. including slapping of budget cuts to critical growth sectors), not any positive gain remains to benefit the majority Zambians. In the analytics of most government reports and high level speeches, it is possible to come across selected positive results – but the lives of Zambians both in the rural and urban areas have been hard and desperate. Today, indicators on human development are performing poorly. Indicators on freedoms are equally not good, while those under economic growth are even worse off. To be honest, 2019 was not good for many Zambians and we have every reason to demand for a better 2020 – demanding for a better 2020 from anyone, be it from God, government or indeed from ourselves as citizens. Poverty is a very bad taste and experience. It undermines the very fabric of society and human dignity. It has to be fought collectively. The 7NDP objectives need to be seen to be put to actualisation not only by government, but the environment for all Zambians to participate should be made real and possible.

Dr Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm