Beyond the Christian Nation: find value in the Old Testament’s wisdom literature

ZAMBIA is a Christian nation. With that in mind, it is important to enquire into how the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation pragmatically impacts on Zambians govern themselves. The declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation makes sense only to the extent that it provides a philosophical underpinning for a just and wise society.

The Declaration should never be used as a tool of oppression or as a tool for those in power to do foolish things against the unsuspecting public. For example, we have taken the stand against Bill 10 because in it is promised a version of the Declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation that actually violates the Bible, common sense and the Constitution of Zambia. The PF government is using Bill 10 to impose upon Zambians a version of the Declaration that is repugnant to good order and common sense.

Nevertheless, consensus must be had: the Declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation in the manner it currently is couched in the current constitution must be encouraged and promoted. How then can the biblical books of Proverbs, Ecclesiastes, and Job be used to help our people live better effective lives? We offer some pointers.

One of the primary things these books (Proverbs, Ecclesiastes, and Job) teach is wisdom. Wisdom is about knowing how to live and act within the human society in a way that is approved and satisfying to a person and within his human fraternity. Wisdom talks of sound judgment and how to live fairly. It is, briefly, “training for success in life” (Barclay 1959, 27). Webster (1828) defined wisdom as “The right use or exercise of knowledge; the choice of laudable ends, and of the best means to accomplish them”. The wisdom literature regards the “Fear of the Lord” (Pro. 1:7, Pro. 1:29, Pro. 2:5, Pro. 8:13, Pro. 9:10, Pro. 10:27, Pro. 22:4, Eccl. 12:13 KJV) as the foundation of wisdom, knowledge and long life. True Christian education must be motivated by a clear base of the fear of the Lord. The fear of the Lord indeed ought to be the foundation of an effective life itself is built. This fear is not aimed at trying to force compliance from the State. Instead, it is a personal commitment to the values of the Almighty.

Apart from the fear of the Lord, the wisdom literature treat special topics such as how to best utilise time. “To everything, there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven,” states Eccl. 3:1. This is a powerful counsel that can only lead to the hearers making very good of their time. Other topics that the wisdom literature addresses are the love for knowledge, exercise of good judgment, purity and chastity, the emphasis on the ultimate things in life. The wisdom literature also addresses the issues of purpose in life. Life can only find meaning by doing the will and purposes of God, any other attempt to find meaning in life is “meaningless” and a “chasing after the wind” (Ecclesiastes 12:8).

The wisdom literature tackles various issues among which are “prudent forethought; temperance; chastity; diligence; truthfulness; consideration for the poor; most unusual and truly noble charity to enemies; the value of true friendship; and the dignity of good womanhood” (Barclay 1959, 27). All these themes that the wisdom literature addresses are very educational and can only help with the development of excellent education and upright citizenship in the Zambian context. Education is not education until it is put into practice. A truly educated person must be the one who knows how to live and relate with others. Teaching this is the goal of the wisdom literature. Schultz (1980, 279) put it very well in reference to the wisdom literature that “notwithstanding the differences in time, culture, and civilisation, the basic ideas expressed by the Israelite writers in their interpretation of life are still vitally important to man everywhere”, including I must add, this Christian nation of Zambia.

The challenge that we face as a nation particularly with a government that is as corrupt as ZESCO is to find a precise scriptural balance between competing values and stories. When a government lacks wisdom and sound spiritual wisdom, it tends to use spirituality as a way to abuse the population. We continue to call upon leaders in Zambia to take seriously the biblical call to wisdom – the wisdom that can be found in the Bible’s wisdom literature. After all, Zambia is a Christian nation.

Elias Munshya is a multi-disciplinary professional holding graduate degrees in law, theology, business administration and counselling (psychology). He can be reached at elias@munshyalaw.com.