Canada’s Munshya Law, Zambia’s Amani Legal Practitioners in collaborative pact

By Emelia Phiri

THE Canadian Immigration law firm, Munshya Law, has signed a collaborative agreement with Amani Legal Practitioners of Zambia.

Under this agreement, the two firms would collaborate on issues of mutual interest such as research.

According to a statement, the two legal entities would work together to establish an international legal practice.

“Particularly, AMANI will be the Zambian agent of MUNSHYA LAW’s Canadian immigration practice. Under the same agreement, Mr. Elias Munshya has joined AMANI LEGAL PRACTITIONERS as a legal consultant,” reads the statement.

“Partners of AMANI, Ms. Rhoda Bwalya and Ms. Nana Mpande have also joined MUNSHYA LAW as legal consultants.”

And Munshya, a Zambian lawyer based in Canada, stated that he “looks forward to working with the experienced lawyers at AMANI, to deliver the best of service to our clients in Zambia and the entire southern African region.”

AMANI is a legal firm duly licenced by the Law Association of Zambia and is led by its partners Bwalya and Mpande.

Munshya LAW is licensed in the Canadian Province of Alberta.