Chingola residents riot, loot shops over suspected ritual killings

POLICE in Chingola yesterday morning fought running battles with residents as they looted merchandise and broke into shops owned by business persons suspected to be behind the spate of ritual killings that have been happening in the district.

The residents have looted and brought down a shop belonging to a Chingola businessman only known as Kawemfu on suspicion that he is involved in the ritual killings in the past weeks.

The residents have looted from shops belonging to Kawemfu, his wife and brother.

The irate residents blocked Maina Soko and Solwezi roads with burning tyres.

The police led by Chingola Police officer-in-charge inspector Miselo fired teargas to disperse the rioting residents.

After a reinforcement by Kamfisa mobile police, the residents retreated but within minutes gathered and started throwing stones at the police.

Police fought back by firing teargas at the houses where they followed the residents.

“There is a lot of rituals here in Chingola. This town is now a den of witchcraft. People want to be rich using evil means. People are dying and disappearing without knowing what is happening. Killings are everyday here in Chingola and we know who are doing these things. They want to be rich,” a protestor Agness Mulenga said.

By 12:00 hours, police were still fighting battles with the rioting residents.

Copperbelt deputy Police Commissioner Wamuyima Wamuyima could not give full details as the riots were still on by 12:15 hours.

And Chingola district commissioner Mary Chibesa who confirmed the development however could not give further details as she was in the company of health minister Chitalu Chilufya who is in the district inspecting health facilities.

Police have arrested some rioters whose number is not yet known and kept vigil of the situation as the riots continued by 12:30 hours.

Chingola town has been hit with deaths associated with ritual killings with the recent one happening on December 30, 2019 in which six members of the same family were attacked and hacked with machetes, leaving one person dead.