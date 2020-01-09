Govt gives UNZA go-ahead to get loan to pay retirees

THE Ministry of Finance has given the University of Zambia a go-ahead to source K200 million to clear retirees.

Speaking to the media before he addressed the UNZA retirees, higher education minister Brian Mushimba said the Ministry of Finance gave approval last week for the university to get a loan that would clear the retirees off the payroll.

He said UNZA would now save money following the approval to allow the institution to go on the market to get the additional resources needed.

“We sat down and agreed that a more permanent solution for government through MOF and treasury to give approval to the University of Zambia to get a loan of a certain amount that would clear the retirees off the UNZA payroll and save the monies they are paying to people sitting at home so that those resources can be channelled to serving the loan they are going to get or other pertinent expenses at the institution,” Dr Mushimba said.

He said after going back and forth to justify the new thinking, the Ministry of Finance last week gave a go-ahead.

Dr Mushimba added that the retirees served diligently and honourably and it was therefore the government’s responsibility that it gives what is due to them so that they can move on and educate their children among other post-retirement activities.

He said it had been a “headache” for everyone involved in managing the process and containing some of the frustrations that had been coming from the retirees at the university.