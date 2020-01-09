Peace can prevail with better economic opportunities for masses – SP

THE Socialist Party says peace can prevail with better economic opportunities for the masses.

The Socialist Party held a central committee meeting at its leader Dr Fred M’membe’s Garden compound office in Lusaka last Friday.

According to the leftist party’s general secretary Cosmas Musumali, the meeting was preceded by a situation analysis of the current local and global political and economic outlook.

The Central Committee noted that the Zambia’s economy and political climate have continued to deteriorate. They were described as having degenerated into crises of higher magnitude – with all the inbuilt characteristics for a total national disaster.

On the global context, Dr Musumali said the Central Committee observed that there was a growing imperialist onslaught on Third World countries, particularly those rich in natural resources.

“Africa and Latin America are primary targets for ruthless forms of imperialism that combines political destabilisation, economic exploitation, cultural hegemony and military force. These are the so-called “hybrid” wars meant to perpetuate imperialist domination and control,” he said. “For the poor countries, increasing levels of unemployment, hunger and poverty, illiteracy and stagnation of wages, among others, have become common. In some of these countries, there is an absolute reversal of the few gains made by the masses under previous social democratic and socialist governments. The masses are confused and are being made to believe that the crisis is as a result of bad politicians, poor governance. More precisely, the dilemmas of humanity today are as a consequence of the structural crisis of capitalism that breeds confusion and populism.”

Dr Musumali said one of the current focus of imperialist penetration and activates is in the Sahel area of our continent. The Sahel zone holds some of the richest but unexploited mineral resources of the world.

“These are resources the leading imperialist countries are eager to bring under their control as soon as possible. It is reminiscent of the 19th century scramble for Africa,” he said. “Yet the Sahel zone is also contested by Islamic fundamentalists who have found refuge there – drawing insurgents from the raging wars in West Africa, North Africa, East Africa, the Middle East and Afghanistan. The United States responded by increasing its troops on our continent. Today, it has between 6,000 and 7,000 troops, mainly in the Sahel Zone but also in war-torn countries like Somalia. It has contingents of trainers as well as a recently built $110 million huge drone base in Niger. France did not want to be left out. It has today about 4,500 military personnel in and around the Sahel zone. Since 2013, it has been active in dislodging Islamic extremist forces.”

Dr Musumali said at the core of that military involvement are economic interests.

“Washington is beginning to reconsider its strategy: to pursue a more direct economic path. The increasing presence of Chinese capital is over-shadowing the heavy reliance on the military solution. The Pentagon is therefore looking into reducing about 700 of its troops as part of a worldwide redeployment of military forces,” he noted. “The French are also suddenly faced with a dilemma: this year, the neo-colonial monetary arrangement of eight West African countries will end. The French-backed currency CFA Franc, established in 1945, will be replaced by the “eco”. The obligation for member states to keep half of their foreign reserves in France will come to an end. The anti-French sentiments are growing in West Africa. The reaction of France is to threaten the pull out of its forces.”

Dr Musumali noted that France and the United States were now exploring other avenues of neoliberal offensive in Africa.

“They are assessing the new opportunities for capitalist growth and accumulation. Kenya, South Africa, Egypt and Nigeria are going to be the new entry points for penetration on the continent of Africa. But what is becoming clear is that imperialism is in trouble in Latin America. The setbacks of imperialist projects are visible. The interest in Africa will therefore increase,” said Dr Musumali. “Accordingly, the Second Central Committee meeting of the Socialist Party resolved to step up solidarity work with the struggling people of Venezuela, Cuba and Palestine and increase its efforts in promoting progressive Pan African unity. The Sahel Zone should not be turned into a slaughter house. Peace can prevail with better economic opportunities for the masses. Its militarization is unwarranted and has to be halted.”