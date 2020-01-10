Moribund labour movements abetting PF misrule and incompetence

[By Tuesday Bwalya]

LABOUR movements or trade unions are important in a democracy, as they provide checks and balances to the government of the day.

Trade unions not only protect the interests of their members but also ensure that government is in check as it runs the affairs of a country. In Zambia, trade unions for many years have shaped the economic and political landscape of the country; they have been providing checks and balances to various governments.

The labour movement stood up to tyranny and despotic regimes on behalf of Zambians. For instance, in the UNIP era the labour movement (Zambia Congress of Trade Unions), under the stewardship of the late Frederick Chiluba, stood up against the UNIP government that was repressive and ran down the economy; thus, impoverished many Zambians.

Chiluba as a trade union leader was arrested and imprisoned on many times for organising countrywide strikes which left the UNIP government paralysed. In the New Deal government of Levy Patrick Mwanawasa, the trade union movement under the leadership of Leonard Hikaumba stood up against that government on many issues concerning workers and national interests. The labour movement has been a high tower where members and Zambians run to for help in the face of autocratic government and mismanagement of the economy.

I have, however, observed that since the PF ascended to power, the voice of the labour movement in national issues has died out. What has happened to the labour movement’s voice? Zambia today faces so many challenges and the voice of the union is conspicuously absent; the unions do not stand up to this misguided government on many issues.

I am deeply disappointed with the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), the mother of all unions in the country. ZCTU with its current leadership does not empire Zambian workers because does strongly stand up to PF government. The mother body of unions has been lukewarm; its responses on so many national issues have been disappointing. Is the leadership of ZCTU compromised by the government? Is the leadership of ZCTU too timid to face the government which has impoverished workers and Zambians? What really is the problem with the top brass at ZCTU?

I have been observing ZCTU’s press conferences for so long now. The leadership appears timid and apologetic to the government. What is really its interest? Whom does the current ZCTU leadership represent? Is it the PF-led government or workers and Zambians? If we had such a docile ZCTU leadership in the past, Zambia would still have been under the so-called one party participatory democracy which had all the trappings of a dictatorship.

This government has destroyed the lives of many workers by conniving with Zesco to increase electricity tariffs on many occasions at unimaginable percentages, yet ZCTU has never reacted appropriately to such actions. A case in point is the recent increase in electricity tariffs by 113 per centage. ZCTU has accepted the monstrous upward adjustment of electricity with no dissenting voice and action in form of a country wide strike. Does the leadership of ZCTU understand the consequences of such electricity tariff adjustment to the workers? If it understands, why did it not protest against government and Zesco by calling for a nationwide strike?

I know that the government, through the labour commissioner using the industrial relations Act of 2018, would have declared the strike illegal. But it would have sent a signal to government and Zesco to be sensible, and they would have not effected a devilish electricity tariff adjustment.

Further, the government has run down the economy, thus making the lives of many workers and Zambians a living hell. Alas, our mother union ZCTU has failed to stand up and send a strong message to the government to prudently manage the economy.

The government is in the process of passing Bill 10 which seeks to do so much damage to the workers by proposing a satanic article of removing workers from the payroll before they get paid their benefits. Further, in bill 10, the PF seeks to entrench itself into power by introducing articles such as ministers remaining in office after dissolution of Parliament and the re-introduction of deputy ministers and many more articles that are not in the best interest of workers and Zambians in general.

Surprisingly, ZCTU has not forcibly opposed these retrogressive proposals. ZCTU briefly hatched the idea of demonstrating against Bill 10 but soon or later the idea was shelved, saying that the permit was not given.

Further, under this government, public universities (UNZA and CBU), museums, National Industrial Research Institute, councils etc, are not funded on time, thereby delaying to pay workers their salaries. For instance, museums and council workers have not been paid salaries for many months. This is the same with ZAMPOST workers. In all these, ZCTU has not stood up to the government by organising a countrywide strike.

I have also learnt that NAPSA contributions for workers have been increased by 100 per cent. Surely, how many increments are we going to witness at the hands of this government? What is the voice of ZCTU on this issue?

I am extremely disappointed with the ZCTU and its leadership. What is the purpose of having ZCTU if it cannot be a refuge in the hard times when the government does not care to provide better conditions for workers and Zambians to enjoy a good life? ZCTU’s current leadership will forever be remembered for being docile; the leadership is on the wrong side of history. This leadership has failed to justify its existence. I wish however to mention that if the deputy secretary general Elaston Njovu was the president of ZCTU maybe things could have been better because he looks more militant than his boss, the president.

In conclusion, I wish also to state that if the ZCTU top leadership is composed of PF sympathisers, they should be replaced with a more neutral and progressive leadership which will be ready to stand up to the PF’s misrule and poor management of the economy. In this regard, I call upon all affiliate unions of ZCTU to recall the current leadership because it has failed workers and Zambians. Its docility has been abetting government misrule and mismanagement of the economy.

The author is a lecturer at the University of Zambia, Department of Libarary and Information Science