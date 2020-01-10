Mtayachalo urges labour movement to rally behind UNZALARU

YOTAM Mtayachalo says a government that has run out of ideas will resort to silencing citizens and the labour movement.

Mtayachalo is former general secretary of the National Energy Sector and Allied Workers’ Union (NESAWU).

He says the labour movement in Zambia should now stand united and fight the injustice against workers by the PF government.

“I want to take this opportunity to advise the University of Zambia and Researchers Union (UNZALARU) to take legal action to stop the government from deregistering the union. Don’t feel intimidated or threatened because it is part of the game in industrial politics as what you are going through is just an occupational hazard which some of us endured during our trade union career,” he said.

“The National Energy Sector and Allied Union(NESAWU) faced similar situations several times in 2002 when the late president Levy Mwanawasa’s government wanted to ban the union and also the decision by Zesco Ltd to withdraw the recognition agreement by giving the union three months’ notice following the statement I issued as general secretary condemning the power utility’s move to pay hefty performance bonuses to management staff when unionised workers at Zesco were given a raw deal.

“We fought very hard and received massive messages of solidarity from national unions both locally and abroad but management went on to ban NESAWU with the support from government but we challenged the matter in the Industrial Relations Court in Lusaka and obtained a stay of execution. The reason the union still exists, otherwise the union was completely gone if we didn’t put up a spirited fight. Therefore, I want to appeal to the labour movement in the country to rally behind UNZALARU leadership and the general membership because as united workers you stand but divided you fall.”

Mtayachalo said UNZA management should also know that there was nothing to warrant the deregistration of the union.

“Further UNZA management should realise that they can’t win this case in court because a statement issued by the general secretary Dr Kelvin Mambwe cannot warrant a deregistration of the union because the action is a violation of the labour laws, to be specific section 5 of the industrial and labour relations Act cap 269 of the Laws of Zambia and ILO convention 87 which Zambia is a signatory as these provisions give workers unfettered rights to belong to a trade union of their choice. Therefore, how can the government cancel a certificate of registration on such flimsy grounds?” he asked.

“It is an attempt to violate the rights of UNZALARU members with impunity and don’t think courts can entertain such an action hence the action by the government is ridiculous and unattainable. Furthermore, union leaders must remain united because of course there will be attempts by UNZA management and the government to isolate the General Secretary Dr Mambwe which must not be allowed because talking from experience I went through a similar situation where colleagues within the union abandon you.”

He said a serious government would always try to dialogue with the unions.

“However, the best option is for the government to dialogue with the union because threats to ban the union will just be putting the government in bad image internationally especially with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and in fact UNZA management has also violated the collective agreement signed with the union by not paying salaries as they fall due,” said Mtayachalo. “So the best is to sit down otherwise the relationship between the union and government and UNZA management will be very acrimonious.”

The government has notified UNZALARU of its intention to cancel the union’s certificate of registration.

In a letter dated 7th January 2020 by acting labour commissioner Mukamasole Kasanda to the UNZALARU general secretary, the government is accusing the union of abrogating principles of industrial relations and workers’ representation.

“Your statement calling any Zambian citizen an idiot for voting for a particular political party whether in the past, current or future elections was not addressed to your members alone but to all citizens. The statement was also not in line with section 3 of the industrial and labour relations Act Cap 269 and was also outside the objectives for which your union was formed in accordance with Article 3 of your constitution,” she said.

Kasanda argued that the UNZALARU statement was insulting and politically inclined.

“Further, your sentiments on the incompetence of national leaders at all levels in uncalled for and does not denote the principals of industry relations and workers’ representations,” stated Kasanda. “Therefore, you are advised to show cause in writing as to why your certificate of registration should not be cancelled for violating the industrial and labour relations Act Cap 269 pursuant to Section 12 (2) of the said Act.”