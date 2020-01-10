There’s a clear division between the haves and have-nots in Zambia today – Mwikisa

[By Chambwa Moonga in Dundumwezi]

THERE is a clear division in our country today between those who have and those who don’t, Socialist Party treasurer general and second vice-president Dr Chris Mwikisa has said.

He says no one should stay away from politics because “we are all affected” by political decisions.

Dr Mwikisa made the remarks during an interactive meeting with over 400 Socialist Party members who gathered at a community hall in Dundumwezi Constituency of Kalomo district on Wednesday.

He charmed the party members with conveyance of “warm greetings” from Socialist Party president and general secretary Dr Fred M’membe and Dr Cosmas Musumali respectively.

Dr Mwikisa started ‘the real business of the day’ by telling the audience that he had never been in politics.

“This is the first time for me participating in politics. I’m not participating in politics so that I become rich. If that was the reason, I would have stayed home,” Dr Mwikisa said through an interpreter.

Dr Mwikisa was once a senior lecturer at the University of Zambia (UNZA) where he was the head of economics department.

He was also an assistant dean in the School of Humanities for post-graduate studies at the university.

“When I left the university, I joined the United Nations where I worked in the World Health Organisation. I rose to the level of director of the African region in health systems. I stopped work in 2015. It was not yet time for me to retire – I could have continued. But I told myself that let me go back home…” he explained.

“So you can say I was somebody who was comfortable and still comfortable. But why am I getting into politics? I went to school from Grade one up to university, up to my PhD [but] my parents did not pay a single coin. We grew up going to school for free. But today you’ll find children who are not able to go to school because their parents cannot pay school fees.”

Dr Mwikisa told the gathering about the hardship they endure to raise money just to seek some semblance of medication at the country’s hospitals.

“There is a clear division in our country today between those who have and those who don’t have. Our fight is to improve the situation of those who don’t have. But those who have will fight us because we are destroying the game for them,” he said.

Dr Mwikisa added that: “none of us should stay outside politics because we are all affected” by political decisions.

“This is why when I came back [to Zambia] and met the colleagues, I was convinced I should not stand on the line, but take part in the game as well to try and improve people’s lives,” he said.

Dr Mwikisa also reminded the audience that the capitalist system: “that we are fighting is such that it just wants to benefit from everything.”

“Some of you may be able to afford to send your children to school, you have a good house, you have some transport. But how does the future for your children look like? At the rate we are continuing, our children will not have any future at all,” Dr Mwikisa cautioned.

He further indicated that the Socialist Party was currently working on its manifesto and would later this year launch its literacy programme.

Dr Mwikisa was accompanied to Dundumwezi by Socialist Party ideological trainer Jack Kalipenta and member Kapasa Makasa.

During the interactive meeting, members in the audience sought assurance that they would not be short-changed by the Socialist Party once it formed government.

Kalipenta calmed nerves when he stepped up to explain the party’s ethos of justice, equity and peace.

Earlier, the Socialist Party delegation paid a courtesy call on chief Chikanta’s advisor Lucky Mwananvuna and several senior headmen at the chief’s palace.

Before departure for Lusaka, Dr Mwikisa conferred with chief Chikanta.