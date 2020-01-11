Govt scouts for K300,000for sports awards

[By Bright Tembo]

GOVERNMENT is scouting for K300,000 in order to successfully stage 2019 National Sports Awards on January 24 at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre.

Sports minister Christopher Mulenga in a speech read on his behalf by permanent secretary Joe Kapembwa during the launch of the 2019 National Sports Awards at the New Government saidthe event would cost K500,000 but only K200,000 had been raised.

Mulenga said that government attached great importance to sports development inthe country and would endeavour to ensure that sports personnel thrive.

He said his ministry had received a number of pledges fromvarious institutions both in kind and in cash and expressed optimism thatthe budget would be met.

“We witnessed splendour in medal and trophy winning for the country by different sports federations, thereby causing smiles on the faces of millions of Zambians,”he said.

He said sportsmen and women’s efforts needed to be awarded.

And speaking at the same event, Sports Council of Zambia acting general secretary Raphael Mulenga said the winners of the national awards would be submitted at the Africa Union Sports Council (AUSC) where Zambian athletes had been performing exceptionally well.

“The nominated athletes will also be submitted to the Africa Union Sports Council and I just want to call upon all those that will be nominated to continue working hard if they are to reach greater heights,” he said.

Vice-President Inonge Wina is expected to grace the awards to be held under the theme:”celebrating excellence”.