Lusaka teen admits defaming Lungu

A JUVENILE of Garden Chilulu area has admitted in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court to photo-shopping President Edgar Lungu defacating.

However, magistrate Albert Mwaba has entered an equivocal plea (not guilty) as the 16-year-old uttered a defensive statement when he was asked why he uploaded a graphic picture which would bring President Lungu into ridicule.

In this matter, the juvenile is facing a charge of defamation of the President.

It is alleged that the named pupil on December 2, 2019, with intent to bring the President into hatred or ridicule, unlawfully published a defamatory image of President Lungu in a defacating position on his Facebook page.

During plea, the juvenile admitted the charge.

Magistrate Mwaba asked the juvenile why he published the defamatory image and the juvenile claimed he did not know what he was doing.

The 16-year-old was further asked if he had intentions of bringing the President’s name into ridicule or disrepute but he denied, saying he just uploaded the picture on his profile.

Magistrate Mwaba entered an unequivocal plea and adjourned the matter to January 14.