Walk out on pastors campaigning for bill 10 – Kasauta

BWEENGWA UPND member of parliament Michelo Kasauta has asked pastors ‘campaigning’ for the PF Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019 to stop it.

In an interview, Kasauta urged Zambians not to entertain bill 10 because it was a vehicle meant to bounce PF back into power in 2021.

He said Zambia as a Christian nation must stop entertaining pastors campaigning for bill 10.

“Please if it means walking out of church because your pastor is campaigning for bill 10 on the pulpit, please walk out. If it means for you to stand up and tell off that pastor to leave the podium, please do so because we are not interested. If there are some pastors who have received brown envelopes, let them just go and enjoy that money with their own families because us we have a country to look after and protect,” Kasauta said. “We want to protect our future generations hence we must not entertain those greedy and incompetent pastors going round campaigning for bill 10.”

Kasauta urged Zambians not to listen to pastors campaigning for bill 10.

A group of clergy is traversing the country canvassing support for PF’s bill 10. The pastors are aided by the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs.

On Thursday, Lusaka Ministers Fellowship chairperson Bishop Boniface Nkonde told The Mast that members of the clergy that have been dispatched throughout the country to orient their colleagues on the bill 10 report are not advancing any political party’s agenda.

He claimed if all goes well even those opposed to bill 10 would also be beneficiaries.

“We know some of the people, this is spiritual welfare, they are not happy that Zambia becomes a Christian nation,” Bishop Nkonde said. He said the pastors were pushing Zambia’s agenda.

“We want to be very straight about our nation and our identity. So this is why nationwide we are in all provinces explaining about the importance of supporting bill 10. It is bringing things in the right order and we are going to see the rulership of God upon this nation,” said Bishop Nkonde. “And so Zambia is a Christian nation, let’s support what is coming out of bill 10 especially the report. Read about it; make sure that you lay your hand upon the report that has come. Don’t just argue without a base. Right now as we are in Chipata our friends are in other provinces. We began with Lusaka, the response was very good and we also getting reports from our friends, the response is very good. So we are meeting again in Lusaka to get feedback from those who have gone to other provinces. All the 10 provinces are covered with the same arrangement. Our submission which we made are in the bill 10 report and 90 per cent of what we are advancing has come out very positively. We are happy about it. Here we are not advancing any person’s agenda, no political agenda, not even PF, UPND, NAREP, MMD or FDD. It’s Zambia’s agenda.”