We need to win at all costs – Zanaco coach

[By Bright Tembo]

NEWLY appointed Zanaco Football Club coach Chris Kaunda has called on fans to support the club ahead of the CAF Confederations Cup encounter against ESAE.

At a press match conference at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka yesterday, Kaunda said the team needs to win at all cost.

“Looking at this game, it has a lot of things to do for our club, Zanaco. The country’s name is at stake, we are here to represent the country and people are looking for a win. We need to win at all costs so we are prepared. With the first session we had yesterday, I saw a lot of positives, all we need is people to come around us and support us,” he said.

“We are prepared for the game and there is nothing sinister about this. I watched Zanaco play against Lusaka Dynamos and I travelled with them in Kabwe, so we are ready for the game.”

Kaunda adds that he has no pressure going into the game.

“One thing we should understand even in our homes, we have what we call transitions, you can be playing with money and all of a suddenly the money goes, it doesn’t mean it’s the end of you life, one time things change and over this game no pressure, I have talked to the players over this game and it’s a decider and I have told them to forget about what happened [previous game],” he said.

Kaunda adds that he will use the players available for the game because that was what he found.

“One thing I will tell you is that we have players registered within CAF, so I will work with the players registered with CAF, so no changes,” he said.

And striker Chitiya Mususu said the team would have to adjust to Kaunda’s tactics.

“I would say it’s kind of 50-50 because the training programme has been short, we know what kind of coach he is and we have players who have worked with him and it will be easy for us to jell in his tactical way in a short period because it’s not the first time the coach has been changed in a short time, so we will work hard,” he said.

And Zambia Sports Fans Association patron Peter Makembo said they would support the team ahead of the match.

“Looking at the team, yes, they have changed the coach but that has nothing to do with us, our goal is to support the team as it raise the flag high. So we will be there for the team and we hope and wish Zanaco will win to erase Zesco’s loss on Friday against Zamalek in Egypt,” he said.

“So, let’s go there and support the team. This is our team, it is representing our country and we need to support the team so all of us should go and support the team at the stadium come rain come sunshine. Let’s all go to Heroes Stadium to support Zanaco, we need them and they need us.”