Citizens are going through very hard times, laments bishop Chisala

A HUNGRY population is an angry population and very dangerous, says Bishop Timothy Chisala.

Bishop Chisala, the Overseer of All Nations Church, says a lot of citizens are going through very hard times.

Bishop Chisala was commenting on the riots in Chingola on Wednesday where residents looted shops in riot against alleged ritual killers.

“All this is emanating from the economic situation of the country. These people are venting their anger or frustrations on the wrong targets. This is what people have been saying ‘we are sitting on a time bomb.’ Protests all over. A hungry population is very dangerous,” Bishop Chisala said.

“Here in Bwana Mkubwa where people have risen up against a witchdoctor, retirees, workers, protesting. If the authorities will not address the issue of poverty, it will be difficult to control the hungry public.”

He said not every protest was as a result of evil but a sign of people expressing their frustration.

Bishop Chisala said the President should put his foot down after coming from his retreat.

“We want to see serious decisions that will change the lives of the people. It is wrong for the President to go on a retreat and come back empty. We are so expectant of what will come out of the retreat. Things are bad. And when we say things are bad we just mean that. It is time those in authority listen and act,” said Bishop Chisala.

“Failure to listen and act will just bring more protests and problems. People are suffering. Life is miserable for the people now. We need solutions from those in authority not just showing up.”