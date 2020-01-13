Close to 1,600 PF members in Kabushi joined UPND

UPND Copperbelt chairman Elisha Matambo says Edgar Lungu and the PF should be met with full force because they are not ready to give up power.

And Matambo says the widespread distribution of food handouts by the PF president and his members of parliament is clear silent admission that hunger is a national disaster.

And close to 1,600 PF members from Kabushi Constituency have joined the UPND.

During a UPND Copperbelt Province membership card renewal exercise in Kabushi Constituency on Saturday, Matambo said the PF have completely failed to run the country.

“Let me thank you for braving the rains. It is raining but you have opted to remain in the rains to listen to me. You have braved the rains to listen to UPND. This is the hope for the suffering Zambian people. Every time you switch on the radio, you hear they have increased this, increased that, now even the toilet fees have been increased. We need to close the gap. If we don’t beat them with a major margin, they will keep manipulating the votes,” Matambo said.

“Just look at the prices of food commodities. Surely, how will the Zambian people survive? Iwe Lungu nishi kanshi (Lungu, what is it)? Walunda na manda sure, pamo nefi tumbi (you have even increased the price of the grave). This government is broke but busy sharing the money in the reserves. These people don’t mean well for us. We need to be liberated as a country. If they bring mealie-meal, beer, Chitenge, just get, bicycles get. They have stolen, it’s your money. While they are buying and doing all these things, children are dying, hospitals have no drugs. If Bowman [Lusambo] gives you K50 refuse and tell him to add more, because you can’t buy anything in a K50. Demand for more, it’s your money they are abusing.”

Matambo said the UPND is not fighting a personal battle but for Zambians.

“It is not a battle for Hakainde, it is a battle for the Zambian people, our children and future generation to come after us. Children are failing to go to school, now what sort of a generation are we going to have?” Matambo asked.

He also questioned why the police could give a permit on the same day of the meeting.

“Approving our permit at the 11th hour, they thought we will fail. How can they give a go ahead at 12:00 hours, to say go ahead with your meeting, but look at this great number of people! This just shows you how much people have confidence in the UPND. We are not going to give in or bend backwards. Time is now,” he said.

Meanwhile, close to 1,600 PF members from Kabushi Constituency joined the opposition during the Kabushi Constituency membership card renewal exercise.

The new UPND members were led by Ireen Mwansa who was a PF branch Chairlady.

Mwansa cited high cost of living due to economic mismanagement as the main reason for defecting.

Matambo said the earlier Zambians realise how PF had failed to put the economy on track the better.

He said President Lungu and the PF had failed lamentably as commodity prices have reached unaffordable levels for ordinary Zambians.

He said mealie-meal was now costing K185 which was too much for the people of Kabushi Constituency and the rest of Zambia.

“The PF are busy buying votes through the distribution of handouts like bicycles, mealie-meal and other items because of the desperation to remain in power. We shall face them.”