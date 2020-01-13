Pamodzi PF restricts m/meal purchase to NRC holders

PATRIOTIC Front Pamodzi ward councillor Manasseh Siwila says only holders of National Registration Cards will be allowed to buy one bag of mealie-meal per week to curb smuggling.

Smuggling of mealie-meal is said to be creating an artificial shortage and increase in prices of the commodity.

Siwila said the measures were temporary to address smuggling.

“Today (yesterday) around 06:37 hours, I was called upon by my community security team who have been patrolling Antelope Milling outlet at Pamodzi market where suspected mealie-meal smuggling has been taking place and I ensured that new measures were instituted immediately. Everyday our people have complained about this scourge of artificially making shortage of mealie-meal by having some smugglers buying the commodity in bulk, leaving community members with nothing to buy at affordable prices because them (smugglers) hike the price immediately they buy from this outlet,” he said.

Siwila said some measures have since been put in place.

“So the new measures (put in place) are that: buy one bag in one week time difference, only owners of NRCs would be allowed to buy one bag using this ID mark. A community book has been introduced at the counter where you register your name, NRC and house number,” he said.

“And so far, so good and people who are genuine in the community have welcomed the idea as it has now allowed them to buy freely without intimidation. This is a temporary measure, when all is okay, people will be buying according to how they want,” said Siwila.