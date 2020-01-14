PF and its bill 10 pastors

Bweengwa UPND member of parliament Michelo Kasauta is asking pastors ‘campaigning’ for the PF Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019 to stop doing so.
He urges Zambians not to entertain bill 10 because it is a vehicle aimed at retaining PF in power in 2021.
“Please if it means walking out of church because your pastor is campaigning for bill 10 on the pulpit, please walk out. If it means for you to stand up and tell off that pastor to leave the podium, please do so because we are not interested. If there are some pastors who have received brown envelopes, let them just go and enjoy that money with their own families because us we have a country to look after and protect,” says Kasauta. “We want to protect our future generations hence we must not entertain those greedy and incompetent pastors going round campaigning for bill 10.”
A group of clergymen is traversing the country canvassing support for PF’s bill 10. The pastors are aided by the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs.
Last Thursday, Lusaka Ministers Fellowship chairperson Bishop Boniface Nkonde told The Mast that members of the clergy that have been dispatched throughout the country to orient their colleagues on the bill 10 report are not advancing any political party’s agenda.
He claimed if all goes well, even those opposed to bill 10 would also be beneficiaries.
“We know some of the people, this is spiritual warfare. They are not happy that Zambia becomes a Christian nation,” Bishop Nkonde said. He said the pastors were pushing Zambia’s agenda.
There’s no doubt the PF is hatching a devious plan over the Constitution. PF leaders’ dishonesty motivated by desire for gain, for perpetuity in power, is leading them to forget even the little rules that are intended to govern their behaviour.
Edgar Lungu wasted national resources and time through his infamous National Dialogue Forum which came up with bill 10. And through arrogance, the PF tabled the NDF resolutions before the floor of parliament. Speaker Patrick Matibini swiftly sent the controversial bill to a select committee which birthed some semblance of a face saver. But we all know that the committee’s report is non-binding. And to now sponsor pastors to round the country on a hoodwinking exercise is an unforgiveable insult to the citizens of our country.
Why is Edgar using a parliamentary report to rally support for his NDF constitution bill? This PF and pastors’ deception must end. It must be resisted.
If Edgar has finally realised how fatal his bill 10 is, why not do the right thing – withdraw and send it where it rightly belongs, the dustbin?
We really don’t understand why Edgar and his minions have an appetite for controversy!
And for a pastor to accept to be used to sell a lie, a wrong, is very worrying.
There’s no doubt what the PF and its clergy are engaged in is motivated by desire for material gain.
As they say: “desire for material gain also motivates people to lie. When this desire motivates lying, the consequences are likely to be negative – not only for the person caught trying to deceive others but for other people. When people lie out of self-interest, their deceptive behaviour becomes a social norm. Lying is socially contagious in that when people see the precedent that dishonesty is appropriate, they are more likely to lie themselves. However, not all lying is contagious. Although people emulate the dishonesty of those whom they consider to be in their “in-group,” they become less likely to lie when they observe out-group members being dishonest (Gino, Ayal, & Ariely, 2009).”
