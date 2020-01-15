Assembly unveils Lungu as coach

[By Bright Tembo]

NATIONAL Assembly Football Club has unveiled Misheck Lungu as its new coach till the end of the season.

Club chairman Alex Kafwata said the aim of bringing Lungu as the club coach is to see the team bounce back in the MTN/FAZ Super League next season.

“This year our ambition is to play in the Super League and our results as Assembly are not very good and hence in search of new coach. And in our search we have settled for Misheck Lungu who is our new coach to take us to the Super League,” he said. “We believe that the team we are putting today is going to make sure that there will be discipline in the players because we don’t want to bring the name of the institution into disrepute.”

With Assembly currently on 11th position in the national league with 13 points after 17 games, the club is 21 points behind log leaders.

But Kafwata is optimistic that the team will win promotion.

“The target is realistic. It’s not even a mathematical chance because with this team, we have put in place we can get the results we want,” said Kafwata.

And Lungu said he is happy to be National Assembly coach.

“I’m happy to be part of the National Assembly football family. It’s a team that has been in the Super League before. Looking at the table, like you asked if you look at the difference from the table, is not too much and it’s just the first round so we can turn the tables and my hope and prayer is that I can be the one who can take the team to the super division,” Lungu said.

The former Zambia international has been given a five-month contract with an option to renew it at the end of the season.

Lungu will be assisted Ouptnel Changwe who will be making his second stint at the club.